X Games’ Latest Video Competition Real BMX Starts Today on XGames.com

Shifting from boards to two-wheels, the fourth installment of the Real Series 2020, Real BMX, drops six never-before-seen video parts on XGames.com and Youtube today. A full World of X Games episode will air Saturday, August 22 on ABC, featuring all six video parts, behind-the-scenes footage and athlete interviews. This year’s Real Street athletes are Garrett Reynolds, Nathan Williams, Simone Barraco, Erik Elstran, Lewis Mills and Julian Molina.

Julian Molina becomes the first adaptive athlete to compete in the Real Series. The 21-year-old Columbian lost his leg when he collided with a local bus while skateboarding in 2006. After losing his leg in the hospital he switched to BMX and never looked back. Competing against BMX legends like 15-time X Games medalist Garrett Reynolds isn’t easy with two legs, but Molina nails the essence of the video part by inspiring others to ride through his determination.

Rider: Nathan Williams / Photo: Kevin Connors

Now in its 11th year, the Real Series continues to showcase the top athletes in Real Ski, Real Snow, Real Street, Real BMX and Real Moto producing a video part in their own unique style. The 2020 slate of Real Series competitions began with Real Ski in March. Real Street will kick-off the summer slate in May, followed by Real BMX in August and Real Moto in September. The 2020 Real Series returns to the World of X Games content lineup on XGames.com, YouTube, ESPN2 and ABC.

In each Real Series competition, athletes and filmer/editors form two-person teams to produce a brand new video part in their own unique style. Each part debuts on XGames.com, where fans can watch and vote for their favorite video, and is celebrated across X Games social platforms. The competition culminates in a one-hour World of X Games episode featuring all of the contest’s video parts, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from a selection of the medalists and competitors.

The schedule and athlete lineup are subject to change. More details will be available on XGames.com for fans or ESPNPressRoom.com for members of the media. Follow @XGames on social media and join the conversation using #RealStreet.

