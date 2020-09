ABC’s Broadcast of Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Game 2 on Sunday is Most-Watched 2020 NBA Playoffs Game: 5,432,000 Viewers

Peaked with 7,012,000 Viewers from 10:45-11 P.M. ET

ABC generated an average audience of 5,432,000 viewers for its broadcast of the Los Angeles vs. Houston Rockets Western Conference Semifinals Game 2 on Sunday, September 6. This makes it the most-watched 2020 NBA Playoffs game so far, according to Nielsen. Game 2 peaked from 10:45-11 p.m. ET with 7,012,000 viewers.

Additionally, ABC’s broadcast of Lakers vs. Rockets Game 2 delivered 1,720,000 viewers in the coveted M18-34 demographic, making it the most-watched television program in the demo since May 17 when ESPN aired the series finale of ESPN’s The Last Dance.

ABC’s broadcast of Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4 on Sunday delivered an average audience of 3,576,000 viewers. This is the fifth-most watched 2020 NBA Playoffs game to date. It peaked with 5,881,000 viewers from 6:15-6:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN and ABC have combined to televise the five most-watched 2020 NBA Playoffs games. The list is below:

Game Viewership Date Platform Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Round 2 / Game 2 5,432,000 September 6 ABC Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Round 1 / Game 7 4,293,000 September 2 ESPN Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Round 2 / Game 2 4,035,000 September 4 ESPN Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 / Game 3 3,858,000 August 22 ABC Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Round 2 / Game 4 3,576,000 September 6 ABC

*All viewership figures are provided by Nielsen

-30-