All Access, Texas GameDay and More Highlight Texas Football Coverage on Longhorn Network

Weekly Football Programming Begins Monday, Sept. 7

14 Texas’ Home Opener Against UTEP Slated Exclusively for Longhorn Network Saturday, Sept 12 at 7 p.m. CT

Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s HealthCare Returns Sept. 12

Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas, once again has Texas Exes and Longhorn faithful covered as LHN’s football programming slate returns for the 2020 season. The fall lineup is highlighted by a training camp edition of Texas Football All Access, Rewind with Tom Herman Presented by WinStar World Resort, Texas Football Overdrive, Longhorn Weekly with Tom Herman presented by Texas Lottery as well as Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s HealthCare and Texas GameDay Final, airing before and after each UT football game.

Weekly Football Programming Returns in Full Force

Longhorn Network’s weekly slate of college football programming will begin each Monday, at noon, with a live Texas Football Press Conference featuring Coach Tom Herman starting on Sept. 7. Beginning Sept. 14 and continuing each Monday after the Longhorns play, Lowell Galindo will sit down with Coach Herman to break down the most recent matchup on Rewind with Tom Herman presented by WinStar World Resort at 7 p.m. Additionally, Texas Football Overdrive will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m., and Longhorn Weekly with Tom Herman Presented by Texas Lottery on Thursdays also at 8 p.m.

Day Time (CT) Programming Mondays Noon Texas Football Press Conference 7 p.m. Rewind with Tom Herman Presented by WinStar World Resort Tuesdays 8 p.m. Texas Football Overdrive Thursdays 8 p.m. Longhorn Weekly with Tom Herman Presented by Texas Lottery Saturdays TBA Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s HealthCare TBA Texas GameDay Final

All Access is Back

LHN returns its behind-the-scenes show titled All Access, Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7p.m. CT. The hour-long documentary show follows the Longhorns through fall training camp, as they prepare for an unprecedented college football season.

No. 14 Texas Opens Its Season on LHN

Longhorn Network will exclusively televise the football home opener when the No. 14 Longhorns host UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. CT. Lowell Galindo and Andre Ware will call game action, with Kris Budden serving as sideline reporting.

Date Time (CT) Game Sat, Sept. 12 7p.m. UTEP at No. 14 Texas Lowell Galindo, Andre Ware and Kris Budden

Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s HealthCare and Texas GameDay Final Set for 10th Season

Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s HealthCare and Texas GameDay Final, Longhorn Network’s signature pre- and post-game shows, return Saturday, Sept. 12, when the Longhorns open their season on LHN against UTEP. Texas GameDay begins two hours prior to kick-off and Texas GameDay Final wraps up the day’s coverage with post-game analysis immediately following each game. The Texas GameDay roster includes Ricky Williams, Fozzy Whittaker, Michael Griffin, along with host Lowell Galindo and reporter Alex Loeb for home games.

Texas GameDay and Texas GameDay Final will be live from the newly-constructed South End Zone inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. This season will serve as a preview for LHN’s permanent set, which will be completed when the building officially opens in 2021.

About Longhorn Network

ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield IMG College. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by exclusive live events, original series, studio shows, and academic and cultural programming.