ESPN Announces Monday Night Football Music Collaboration with Grammy Award-Winning Producer DJ Khaled

ESPN today announced a season-long music collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer DJ Khaled for Monday Night Football. DJ Khaled – who also announced the news on social media, including a takeover of ESPN’s social accounts – will work with ESPN throughout the season to choose tracks that reflect the energy, intensity, and storylines of select Monday Night Football match-ups on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Curated music will run in Monday Night Football promotional spots, live telecasts and pre-game shows for five games this season, starting with one of the biggest match-ups of the regular season, Chiefs-Ravens on Monday, Sept. 28. DJ Khaled will also select a song specifically celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for the Chargers-Saints game on Monday, Oct. 12.

“I’m excited to collaborate with the NFL and ESPN again as we celebrate the return of the 2020 season,” said DJ Khaled. “Last year was a movie, kicking off the Super Bowl in Miami and now I am providing the vibes for fans everywhere as a music curator for Monday Night Football. From working with ESPN in their creative campaign ‘READY FOR FOOTBALL’ to providing the soundtrack for the NFL season – this is going to be epic.”

“We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with DJ Khaled to curate music for Monday Night Football throughout the season,” said Emeka Ofodile, Vice President of Sports Marketing, ESPN. “Music is one of the greatest tools we have to connect with fans, and the NFL on ESPN brand is a place to work with some of the best DJs and producers in the industry. This curatorial role really resonated with audiences when we first introduced it with Diplo last year, and this year, we’re tapping into DJ Khaled’s talent and influence at the intersection of sports and music to provide this season’s soundtrack.”

GRAMMY® nominated multiplatinum artist DJ Khaled’s discography to date encompasses eight gold singles, five platinum singles, and two double-platinum singles. Since launching his career over two decades ago, he has sold in excess of 18 million singles and 5 million albums and generated 3 billion-plus streams.

Additionally, Khaled runs We The Best Music Group—a record label, management, publishing, and production company and in-demand studio. Beyond his multiple television appearances, as an author, Khaled’s impact extends to the New York Times Bestseller List with 2016’s publication of The Keys. Giving back whenever possible, Bono of U2 welcomed him as the first social media ambassador for Project Red and Get Schooled enlisted him as its national spokesperson.

