ESPN Announces Weeks 3-4 of GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase

The 2020 GEICO ESPN High School Showcase’s 11th season is underway with weeks three and four revealed today as Thompson (Alabama) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (Alabama) on Friday, Sept. 18, at 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU and IMG Academy (Florida) vs. Ravenwood (Tennessee) on Friday, Sept. 25, at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

ESPN’s Jay Alter and Craig Haubert will be on the call for all Showcase games.

All games are being played in states where high school sports have been sanctioned by their respective high school associations and all participating schools will adhere to health and safety protocols outlined by those associations.

Week 3

Friday, September 18 – Thompson (Alabama) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (Alabama)

8:30 p.m. on ESPNU from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Ala.

Thompson won the 7A state championship last season, with their single loss coming by six points to Hewitt-Trussville. Senior DB Sam Reynolds (South Carolina commit) leads the defense along with junior OLB Jeremiah Alexander (Alabama commit), who is the No. 8 player in the class of 2022. Thompson’s sophomore class is loaded, with CB Tony Mitchell (Alabama, LSU, Tennessee) and DE Peter Woods (Alabama, Georgia, Auburn). On the offensive side of the ball, senior WR Tre Roberson is committed to Army.

Hewitt-Trussville handed Thompson their only loss of 2019 season. RB Armoni Goodwin (Auburn commit) is the No. 100 ranked senior, while juniors WR Omari Kelly (Louisville, Michigan, Tennessee) and No. 190 Riley Quick – OL (Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan) round out the offense. On defense seniors Michael Edwards – LB (Troy, UAB, Western Kentucky) and Trey Washington – DB (Louisville, Maryland, Memphis) lead the way along with junior DE Justice Finkley (FSU, LSU, Michigan), the No. 208 player in the class of 2022.

Week 4

Friday, Sept. 25 – IMG Academy (Florida) vs. Ravenwood High School (Tennessee)

9 p.m. on ESPNU from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn.

IMG enters the season as the top ranked team in the country with 15 players ranked in the ESPN 300 and ESPN Jr. 300, including seniors No. 8 J.C. Latham – OT (Alabama commit), No. 20 Xavian Sorey – ATH, No. 23 J.J. McCarthy – QB (Michigan commit) and No. 51 Jacorey Brooks (Alabama commit)

Ravenwood advanced to the 6A Division I Tennessee state finals last season. The defense features Junior Colson (Michigan), the No. 183 player, along with fellow senior LB Damon Owens (Louisville, Penn State, South Carolina) and junior DB Myles Pollard (Kentucky, Penn State, Syracuse). The offense will feature the No. 70 ranked senior Jake Briningstool – TE (Clemson commit) and junior RB Justin Smithermann (Tulane).

