ESPN Cover Story: Deshaun Watson Debuts Today Across ESPN

Texans QB Deshaun Watson is 24, reserved, and a dutiful curator of his image. As recently as January, Watson told The Undefeated, “I don’t talk politics or religion,” but by June he was marching through the streets of Houston with George Floyd’s family and fighting the powers at Clemson University, his alma mater, to have a famous slave owner’s name removed from a building. What changed? The conversation changed. He changed. Watson is challenging the strictures that have historically inhibited Black quarterbacks in the NFL, but it would be wrong to insist he found his voice. He simply stopped suppressing it. “I kind of broke through that barrier,” he says.

For the latest ESPN Cover Story, Watson talks to Tim Keown about his complicated decision to speak up.

