ESPN+, ESPN Kick Off Exclusive Coverage of New Italian Serie A TIM Season

For the third straight season, ESPN+ and ESPN are the exclusive presenter of Italy’s Serie A TIM – one of the world’s top soccer leagues – in the United States. ESPN+ will feature more than 340 matches throughout the 2020-21 season, which kicks off Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11:50 a.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ with live streaming of Fiorentina vs. Torino.

Throughout the 2020-21 Serie A season (September-May), ESPN+ will stream an average of nine matches in English and Spanish each week. ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNEWS will carry a Serie A Tim Match of the Week, while some 40 matches will also be televised in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. Additionally, ESPN+ will feature one-hour season preview and review programs, weekly preview and highlight shows and a Serie A TIM Goals of the Week program.

After winning the Serie A title for a record nine straight seasons, champion Juventus will begin the campaign for their 10th ‘Scudetto’ in a row against Sampdoria on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., exclusively on ESPN+, live from Allianz Stadium in Turin. Juventus features five-time FIFA Player of the Year Ronaldo, new manager Andrea Pirlo, a football legend in Italy, and American star Weston McKennie, who joined the team during the offseason from FC Schalke 04 in Germany.

Mark Donaldson, who recently signed a new extension, and analyst Matteo Bonetti provide English-language commentary for the Serie A TIM Match of the Week on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNEWS. Ricardo Ortiz and Andres Agulla are the Spanish-language commentators on ESPN Deportes. The two commentator teams will begin their commentary for the 2020-21 Serie A season Sunday with Parma vs. Napoli at 6:25 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, respectively.

Italy’s Serie A TIM, entering its 119th season, consistently ranks among the top leagues in the world – featuring dozens of players who represent their respective national teams in international competitions such as the World Cup, UEFA European Football Championships, and more.

Serie A on ESPN+, ESPN – First Two Match Weeks:

Date Time (ET ) Event Platforms Sat, Sep 19 11:50 a.m. Fiorentina vs. Torino ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Hellas Verona vs. AS Roma ESPN+ Sun Sep 20 6:25 a.m. Parma vs. Napoli ESPN2, ESPN Deportes 8:50 a.m. Genoa vs. Crotone ESPN+ 11:50 a.m. Sassuolo vs. Cagliari ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Juventus vs. Sampdoria ESPN+ Mon, Sep 21 2:30 p.m. AC Milan vs. Bologna ESPN+ Sat, Sep 26 8:50 a.m. Torino vs. Atalanta ESPN+ 11:50 a.m. Cagliari vs. Lazio ESPN+ 11:50 a.m. Sampdoria vs. Benevento ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina ESPN+ Sun, Sep 27 6:25 a.m. Spezia vs. Sassuolo ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes 8:50 a.m. Napoli vs. Genoa ESPN+ 8:50 a.m. Hellas Verona vs. Udinese ESPN+ 11:50 a.m. Crotone vs. AC Milan ESPN+ Sun, Sep 27 2:35 p.m. AS Roma vs. Juventus ESPN+ Mon, Sep 28 2:35 p.m. Bologna vs. Parma ESPN+ Wed, Sep 30 11:50 a.m. Benevento vs. Inter ESPN+ 11:50 a.m. Udinese vs. Spezia ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Lazio vs. Atalanta ESPN+

