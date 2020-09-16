ESPN Films Producing Documentary Project on Maya Moore

ESPN Films today announced the group is in production on an upcoming project centered on the recent story that made waves across the country about WNBA superstar Maya Moore. The untitled documentary project, produced in partnership with Rock’n Robin Productions, will explore Moore’s unwavering faith; her connection with Jonathan Irons, a man wrongfully convicted and serving a prison sentence for burglary and assault; and how she stepped away from basketball to pursue justice both to prove his innocence and inspire activism in others during this watershed moment. The announcement comes after the couple’s appearance on “Good Morning America” this morning where they also announced that they fell in love in the process of working together to get Irons’ sentence overturned and have since married.

“I am so hopeful that this intimate look at our journey for justice will inspire all to believe that change & justice are possible,” said Moore. “The heart of this story is that when we see & value the people suffering around us we can start to become the community we know we were meant to be. I’m more convinced than ever that love & sacrifice will lead us to the win for humanity.”

Executive produced by Robin Roberts and directed by Emmy award–winning director Rudy Valdez (Sundance Film Festival winner “The Sentence”), the project will feature a treasure trove of never-before-seen archive and uncommonly intimate verité, offering a deep look at Moore’s commitment to criminal justice reform and the devoted pursuit of freedom for a man unjustly imprisoned.

Additional details to be announced.

