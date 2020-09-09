ESPN+ NFL PrimeTime is Back, Back, Back starting Sunday

Chris Berman returns to give football fans the story and highlights of Sunday football action

Joined by Booger McFarland each Sunday, beginning September 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET – exclusively on ESPN+

Berman also delivers highlights during Monday Night Football halftimes and in Monday Night Countdown

ESPN+ NFL PrimeTime, hosted by Chris Berman, returns for a new season this Sunday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+. The iconic National Football League highlights show ran from 1987-2005 and returned last fall for the first time in nearly 15 years. ESPN+ NFL PrimeTime will stream live Sunday nights throughout the 2020 NFL season and will be available on demand for fans through late Wednesday night each week. The show will be updated following its initial live airing with highlights from Sunday and Monday night games.

For the first time in two decades, Berman will not be joined by Tom Jackson, his co-host and compadre for the first 20 years of the show. Jackson decided, with an abundance of caution due to the Covid-19 pandemic, not to return to NFL PrimeTime this season. Instead, Berman will be joined each Sunday by Booger McFarland, who will provide analysis and perspective along with Berman’s signature delivery of highlights, nicknames and commentary. The new role gives McFarland a trio of prominent studio responsibilities this season in addition to college football Saturdays on ABC and Monday Night Countdown on ESPN.

In addition to ESPN+ NFL PrimeTime, Berman will feature prominently during Monday Night Football halftimes this season, bringing viewers “The Fastest Three Minutes” – a frenetic and fun segment, providing a snapshot of the weekend that was in the NFL. He will also continue appearing on Monday Night Countdown each week, this year for “Boomer’s Vault: Sunday’s Best” – his own unique take on the best moments, highlights and performances from the weekend.

“The return of the NFL this year is probably the most welcome it has ever been,” said Berman. “Knowing that we’re able to share that feeling with everyone by presenting another season of NFL PrimeTime has me grinning from ear to ear. It’ll be a blast. I will obviously miss one of my best friends, Tom Jackson, who understandably has true concerns over the weekly travel. He also felt that his doing the show remotely would lose something in the translation, and it wouldn’t be fair to the fans. We’re lucky to have Booger McFarland’s experience, knowledge and excitement for the NFL to help us deliver NFL PrimeTime to the best of our ability.”

“Over the course of four decades, Chris Berman has continued to connect with fans on NFL PrimeTime through his brilliant delivery of NFL highlights, love of history, music and storytelling, undeniable passion for the game and signature joie de vivre,” added Stephanie Druley, ESPN Executive Vice President, Event and Studio Production. “While we will miss TJ this season, we look forward to Booger McFarland’s contributions to this iconic show and spending Sunday nights with him and Chris.”

For 20 seasons (19 on ESPN and its first on ESPN+), NFL PrimeTime has been appointment viewing for football fans – telling the story of every Sunday afternoon NFL game in a way no other show does. With in-depth highlights that are driven by passion and personality, the fun and fast-paced program has redefined the NFL highlights show.

Russell Wolff, executive vice president and general manager, ESPN+: “Spending time with Chris Berman and NFL PrimeTime is a part of the fabric of the football season. No other show compares. It is a weekly service to, and connection with, NFL fans and we can’t wait to kick off season two on ESPN+.”

NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+ is a cornerstone of the NFL offering from the direct-to-consumer sports streaming service, which also features Peyton’s Places starring Peyton Manning, the pro football-themed episodes of Detail (featuring both Manning and fellow NFL quarterback great Joe Montana), an extensive library of NFL archives, and numerous NFL-focused documentaries from the acclaimed 30 For 30 series.

Peyton’s Places– produced in partnership with NFL Films, Peyton’s Places debuted in August 2019 and will return for its second season later this fall. All 30 episodes from season one are available on ESPN+, with Manning revisiting seminal moments in NFL history and exploring the sport’s cultural impact through conversations with former players, coaches and other key figures.

Detail – the groundbreaking analysis series from the mind of the late Kobe Bryant and his award-winning Granity Studios, debuted in 2018. Hall of Fame quarterback and San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana joins the Detail lineup with his first episodes debuting Friday. In them, Montana looks back to break down one of the 49ers’ great comeback victories in 1989, against the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as San Francisco’s record-setting Super Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos later that season. Manning has recorded 18 episodes to date, primarily examining the play of many NFL quarterbacks, and will have additional new episodes debuting later this season.

NFL Archive – ESPN+ features over 600 hours (more than 1000 titles) of NFL Films content in its library, including NFL Films Presents, NFL’s Greatest Games, NFL Team Yearbooks, SoundFX, NFL Caught In The Draft, The Brady 6 and much more.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to 8.5 million subscribers, offering fans in the U.S. thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC and Top Rank boxing events, hundreds of MLB and NHL games, college sports (including football, basketball and nearly a dozen other sports from 20 conferences), top domestic and international soccer (Serie A, Bundesliga, FA Cup, MLS, Copa Del Rey, EFL Championship, Carabao Cup, Eredivisie), PGA Tour Golf, Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, exclusive ESPN+ Original series, acclaimed studio shows and the full library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

-XXX-