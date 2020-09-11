ESPN Radio’s Fall Weekend Lineup Features Team of New & Returning Voices

ESPN Radio recently began debuting its fall weekend lineup, featuring top shows hosted by a team of new and returning voices. Primetime will add to the schedule, featuring Field Yates and Alyssa Lang on Sundays premiering Sept. 13. Saturday’s edition hosted by Emmett Golden will debut later this month.

Each day culminates with GameNight on ESPN Radio. The new Sunday team of Tyler Fulghum, Monica McNutt and Ashley Brewer will make their debut Sept. 20. Saturday’s edition, featuring the team of Jeff Dickerson and RJ Young, began last month. GameDay – the start of ESPN Radio’s afternoon lineup this fall – made its season debut last month as well, led by Matt Jones, Myron Medcalf and Joe Fortenbaugh on Saturdays and ESPN Radio’s first-ever married hosting duo of Jordan Cornette and Shae Peppler Cornette on Sundays.

Amanda Gifford, coordinating producer, ESPN Radio & studio production said, “This new lineup brings together a leading team of fan-favorite and exciting new voices that will provide listeners with engaging conversation and diverse perspectives as well as expert insight, analysis and reaction throughout the fall football season.”

The afternoon schedule adds to the weekend morning lineup which prepares listeners for the games ahead. On Saturdays, Marty & McGee with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, leads into Dari & Mel with Dari Nowkhah and Mel Kiper Jr. On Sundays, listeners wake up with Best Week Ever with Peter Burns and Katie George, followed by Sunday Morning with Matt Schick and Medcalf.

ESPN Radio’s weekend lineup can be heard nationally on SiriusXM, the ESPN App and ESPNRadio.com as well as via digital distributers Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

ESPN Radio Fall Weekend Lineup

Date Time (ET) Show/Host(s) Sat. 7 a.m. Marty & McGee Marty Smith, Ryan McGee 10 a.m. Dari & Mel Dari Nowkhah, Mel Kiper Jr. 1 p.m. GameDay Matt Jones, Myron Medcalf, Joe Fortenbaugh, 5 p.m. Primetime Emmett Golden, TBD 9 p.m. GameNight Jeff Dickerson, RJ Young Sun. 7 a.m. Best Week Ever Peter Burns, Katie George 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Matt Schick, Myron Medcalf 1 p.m. GameDay Jordan Cornette, Shae Peppler Cornette 5 p.m. Primetime Field Yates, Alyssa Lang 9 p.m. GameNight Tyler Fulghum, Monica McNutt, Ashley Brewer

-30-

Media Contact: Michael Skarka ([email protected])