ESPN Releases New ‘Ready for Football’ Creative for the 2020 NFL Season

Consumer MarketingFootballNFLSales & Marketing

ESPN Releases New ‘Ready for Football’ Creative for the 2020 NFL Season

Photo of Kristie Adler Kristie Adler Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

To share: https://bit.ly/3lL00TE

ESPN today released new creative promoting the highly-anticipated 2020 season of the NFL on ESPN. Beginning today, a new Ready for Football spot will debut across ESPN platforms leading up to the return of football. This year, rather than asking fans if they’re ready for football, ESPN is acknowledging the unmistakable truth that fans are, now more than ever, ready for football. To capture that sentiment, ESPN worked with agency Arts & Letters Creative Co. to invite fans to celebrate the season by singing along to the classic Celine Dion ballad, “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.”

The creative features ESPN talent, NFL fans, players and coaches joined by characters from across the Disney universe, all set to the 90’s classic. Cameos include characters from Remember the Titans, Family Guy, and The Lion King. NFL players featured in the spot include Titans running back Derrick Henry, Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin and cornerback Shaquill Griffin, Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, and Saints defensive end Cam Jordan. Grammy Award-winning producer DJ Khaled also makes a guest appearance in the spot.

“Anticipation for the upcoming NFL season is running hot, and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of the NFL with the entire sports community,” said Laura Gentile, Senior Vice President of Marketing, ESPN. “The message behind ‘Ready for Football’ rings especially true this year given the intense emotional journey fans have experienced these past several months. Our creative approach reflects how we are all – now more than ever – feeling, as we crave football and show fans, players, coaches, teams, and ESPN all coming together to rejoice, reflect and exhale.”

“As huge NFL fans ourselves, we always count down the days until football season kicks off, but we can all agree that this year brings a whole new level of anticipation,” said Charles Hodges, founder and executive creative director of Arts & Letters Creative Co. “Together with ESPN, we wanted to bottle that excitement and were fortunate enough to find the only song in the world that could appropriately capture our collective feeling of the returning of something so important to so many.”

Credits:

CLIENT: ESPN
Laura Gentile Senior Vice President, ESPN Marketing
Emeka Ofodile Vice President, ESPN Sports Marketing
Curtis Friends Senior Director, ESPN Sports Marketing
David Dessau Manager, ESPN Sports Marketing
Lauren Gorajek Manager, ESPN Sports Marketing
Carly Rotatori Coordinator, ESPN Sports Marketing
Chantre Camack Director, Talent Production
Sharee Stephens Associate Director, Talent Production
AGENCY: ARTS & LETTERS CREATIVE CO.
Charles Hodges Executive Creative Director
Molly Jamison Creative Director
Scott Hayes Creative
Eric Steele Creative
Tanner McColl Creative
Dixon Muller Creative
Letitia Jacobs Director of Production
Keith Jamerson Executive Producer
Rebecca Wilmer Executive Producer
Griffin Morrow Assistant Producer
Rich Weinstein Managing Director
Theo Abel Business Director
Martin Madriaga Business Manager
Andy Grayson Director of Strategy
Zach Wootton Strategist
Lenora Cushing Director of Business Affairs
Jennifer Kmetzsch Business Affairs
EDITORIAL: ARTS & LETTERS CREATIVE CO.
Pat Blumer Editor
Matt Doe Editor
Sho Kellam Assistant Editor
Whitney Green Executive Producer
Libbie Crane Producer
Ryan Dunstan Assistant Producer
PRODUCTION COMPANY: SUPERPRIME
The Malloys Director
Rebecca Skinner Managing Director / EP
Michelle Ross Managing Director / Head of Sales
Charlotte Woodhead Executive Producer
Matt Sanders Head of Production
Alexandra Lisee Line Producer
COLOR/FINISHING: Madbox Made  
Matthew West Colorist
Macy West Producer
AUDIO MIX: Overcoast Music + Sound
Matt Whitworth Audio Mixer
J.L. Hodges Producer

-30-

Photo of Kristie Adler

Kristie Adler

Kristie is Director of Communications for ESPN's Digital, Distribution, Strategy, Business Development, Sales, Marketing and Research divisions. She graduated from Penn State University and is based in New York City.
Back to top button
Close