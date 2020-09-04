ESPN Releases New ‘Ready for Football’ Creative for the 2020 NFL Season

To share: https://bit.ly/3lL00TE

ESPN today released new creative promoting the highly-anticipated 2020 season of the NFL on ESPN. Beginning today, a new “Ready for Football” spot will debut across ESPN platforms leading up to the return of football. This year, rather than asking fans if they’re ready for football, ESPN is acknowledging the unmistakable truth that fans are, now more than ever, ready for football. To capture that sentiment, ESPN worked with agency Arts & Letters Creative Co. to invite fans to celebrate the season by singing along to the classic Celine Dion ballad, “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.”

The creative features ESPN talent, NFL fans, players and coaches joined by characters from across the Disney universe, all set to the 90’s classic. Cameos include characters from Remember the Titans, Family Guy, and The Lion King. NFL players featured in the spot include Titans running back Derrick Henry, Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin and cornerback Shaquill Griffin, Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, and Saints defensive end Cam Jordan. Grammy Award-winning producer DJ Khaled also makes a guest appearance in the spot.

“Anticipation for the upcoming NFL season is running hot, and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of the NFL with the entire sports community,” said Laura Gentile, Senior Vice President of Marketing, ESPN. “The message behind ‘Ready for Football’ rings especially true this year given the intense emotional journey fans have experienced these past several months. Our creative approach reflects how we are all – now more than ever – feeling, as we crave football and show fans, players, coaches, teams, and ESPN all coming together to rejoice, reflect and exhale.”

“As huge NFL fans ourselves, we always count down the days until football season kicks off, but we can all agree that this year brings a whole new level of anticipation,” said Charles Hodges, founder and executive creative director of Arts & Letters Creative Co. “Together with ESPN, we wanted to bottle that excitement and were fortunate enough to find the only song in the world that could appropriately capture our collective feeling of the returning of something so important to so many.”

Credits:

CLIENT: ESPN Laura Gentile Senior Vice President, ESPN Marketing Emeka Ofodile Vice President, ESPN Sports Marketing Curtis Friends Senior Director, ESPN Sports Marketing David Dessau Manager, ESPN Sports Marketing Lauren Gorajek Manager, ESPN Sports Marketing Carly Rotatori Coordinator, ESPN Sports Marketing Chantre Camack Director, Talent Production Sharee Stephens Associate Director, Talent Production AGENCY: ARTS & LETTERS CREATIVE CO. Charles Hodges Executive Creative Director Molly Jamison Creative Director Scott Hayes Creative Eric Steele Creative Tanner McColl Creative Dixon Muller Creative Letitia Jacobs Director of Production Keith Jamerson Executive Producer Rebecca Wilmer Executive Producer Griffin Morrow Assistant Producer Rich Weinstein Managing Director Theo Abel Business Director Martin Madriaga Business Manager Andy Grayson Director of Strategy Zach Wootton Strategist Lenora Cushing Director of Business Affairs Jennifer Kmetzsch Business Affairs EDITORIAL: ARTS & LETTERS CREATIVE CO. Pat Blumer Editor Matt Doe Editor Sho Kellam Assistant Editor Whitney Green Executive Producer Libbie Crane Producer Ryan Dunstan Assistant Producer PRODUCTION COMPANY: SUPERPRIME The Malloys Director Rebecca Skinner Managing Director / EP Michelle Ross Managing Director / Head of Sales Charlotte Woodhead Executive Producer Matt Sanders Head of Production Alexandra Lisee Line Producer COLOR/FINISHING: Madbox Made Matthew West Colorist Macy West Producer AUDIO MIX: Overcoast Music + Sound Matt Whitworth Audio Mixer J.L. Hodges Producer

