ESPN Signs Desmond Howard to a New Multiyear Deal

ESPN has signed former Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl MVP Desmond Howard to a new multiyear extension as the college football analyst kicks off his 16th season on College GameDay Built by The Home Depot. Howard has been a part of the 11-time Emmy-Award winning Saturday morning pregame show since he joined ESPN in 2005.

In addition to College GameDay, Howard contributes to ESPN studio shows College Football Live, SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take and more, while also playing a significant role in ESPN’s annual College Football Playoff programming.

“When I retired from the National Football League after 11 seasons and looked to start a second professional career in sports television, I’m not sure I imagined it would end up lasting even longer than my playing career or be as equally fulfilling,” said Howard. “Now, at the beginning of my 16th season with ESPN, I am both humbled and grateful for the opportunity to continue to contribute to the network’s success and be surrounded by the best team in the business week in and week out.”

He added: “While this college season is certainly going to be different than all the rest, there isn’t a place I’d rather be on fall Saturdays than with our College GameDay family.”

ESPN senior vice president of production Lee Fitting added: “First as a player and now as a broadcaster, Desmond is synonymous with college football. For the past 15 seasons on College GameDay, he has brought obvious credibility, strong opinions, informed perspective and a charismatic personality – everything you would want in an analyst. We’re thrilled that Des will continue to a big part of Saturday mornings on ESPN for years to come.”

Howard is joined each week on GameDay by host Rece Davis, along with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack, and Maria Taylor. [Note: College GameDay’s first road show of the 2020 season is this Saturday, Sept. 12, at Wake Forest. Release]

Howard played 11 NFL seasons and was the Super Bowl XXXI MVP (1997) and a Pro Bowl selection in 2000. Selected fourth overall in the 1992 NFL Draft, Howard played for Washington, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions. He became the first and only special teams player to be named Super Bowl MVP after his memorable 99-yard kickoff return helped lead the Packers to victory.

In college at Michigan (1988-1991), Howard was the first receiver in Big Ten history to lead the conference in scoring as he set or tied five NCAA records and 12 single-season Michigan records. In 1991, the All-American won the Heisman Trophy by the second-largest margin of victory in the trophy’s history (85 percent of the vote). He was also awarded the Walter Camp Trophy and the Maxwell Award that year.

In 2015, Michigan officially retired Howard’s No. 21. He has been inducted into multiple Halls of Fame, including the College Football Hall of Fame (2011), National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame (2010), University of Michigan Hall of Honor (2008), State of Michigan Sports Hall of Fame (2007), Gator Bowl Hall of Fame (2005) and Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame (2005).

