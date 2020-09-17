ESPN Signs Eight-Time NBA All Star Vince Carter to Multi-Year Deal

ESPN today announced it has signed eight-time NBA All Star and Olympic gold medalist Vince Carter to a multi-year contract. The 2000 NBA Slam Dunk contest champion will serve as an NBA and college basketball analyst, appearing on pillar ESPN studio shows including NBA Countdown, The Jump, Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter with special appearances on College Game Day Covered by State Farm. Additionally, Carter will serve as a game analyst for both NBA and ACC men’s basketball games.

Carter previously appeared on several ESPN platforms as a guest analyst prior to his recent retirement.

Carter, the only player in NBA history to play 22 seasons, was drafted in 1998 by the Toronto Raptors where he was named Rookie of the Year (1999), NBA All-Rookie first-team (1999), All-NBA third-team (2000), All-NBA second-team (2001) and an All-Star for five consecutive years (2000-2004). After he was acquired by the New Jersey Nets in 2004, Carter continued his NBA success with three additional All-Star trips (2005-2007). Carter played for a total of eight NBA teams throughout his career, which expanded across four different decades. Carter was the scoring leader on the 2000 United States Men’s Olympic Basketball Team where the USA defeated France to win the nation’s twelfth Men’s Basketball Olympic gold medal. Carter officially retired from the NBA after the 2019-20 season.

During his three-year college career at the University of North Carolina, Carter led the Tar Heels to consecutive ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament titles and NCAA Final Four appearances. The emerging star was named second-team All-American and third-team All- ACC in 1997, and first-team All-ACC in 1998. Carter’s number 15 jersey was honored by the Tar Heels in 2000. While playing in the NBA, Carter continued his coursework at North Carolina and earned a bachelor’s degree in 2001.

Carter attended Mainland High School in his hometown Daytona Beach, Fla where he led Mainland’s basketball team to its first state title in 56 years. He was named Parade All-American, McDonald’s All-American and Florida’s Basketball Player of the Year in 1995. In 2007, Carter was inducted into the Florida High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

