ESPN Signs Sarah Spain to New Multi-Year Deal

ESPN has re-signed the talented writer and versatile ESPN Radio host Sarah Spain to a new multi-year deal. Spain, an Emmy- and Peabody Award-winner, will continue in her role as a featured reporter and columnist on multiple platforms including espnW and ESPN. She will remain in the regular rotation on Around the Horn and Highly Questionable and will continue her role as host of her popular “That’s What She Said” podcast. Spain has also reunited with Jason Fitz to co-host the national weeknight ESPN Radio show, Spain & Fitz, weekdays from 7 – 9 p.m. ET.

“10 years and counting with ESPN, and excited to sign on for more,” said Spain. “I love being a part of this team, especially the support and guidance I’ve received from amazing mentors and the friendships I’ve formed with brilliant, hilarious, talented colleagues. I love going to work every day and I never take it for granted.”

“Sarah has been a force for espnW since Day 1, and it has been just wonderful to see her impact grow as a writer, radio host, and on-air personality for studio shows and platforms across ESPN,” said Alison Overholt, senior vice president, Multiplatform Storytelling and Journalism. “Her insight, perspective and relentless drive make her a fantastic talent across our many ESPN platforms, and we’re excited to see what the next few years bring.”

Added David Roberts, senior vice president, production: “Sarah truly speaks from the heart and brings a thoughtful approach to everything she does. She challenges her colleagues and our listeners with thought-provoking observations and makes ESPN Radio better for it.”

Since joining ESPN in 2010 as a SportsCenter anchor for Chicago’s ESPN1000 station, Spain has also contributed to other programs at the company, including E:60, Mike & Mike, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Russillo & Kanell, His & Hers, Outside the Lines and Olbermann. A Chicago native, prior to joining ESPN, Spain wrote a popular sports blog on ChicagoNow.com, acted as a recurring guest-host of Chicago Now radio on WGN AM-720 and was a freelance writer for the Chicago Tribune Red Eye. Spain also contributed as a sideline reporter for the Big Ten Network and hosted the Coors Light Fantasy Players Minute, an online fantasy football show.

Spain has been a consistent presence across ESPN’s programming discussing, among other topics, domestic violence, gender pay equity and campus sexual assault. Spain has been a primary voice on ESPN radio, having co-hosted of one of the first national, all-women led sports talk radio shows with espnW Presents: Spain & Prim, a weekend ESPN Radio show co-hosted with Prim Siripipat, and espnW’s The Trifecta with Kate Fagan and Jane McManus. In August 2016, Spain was a panelist on the first-ever all-female Sports Reporters with Jemele Hill, Fagan and McManus. She was also part of the first all-female edition of First Take and the first all-female panel on Around the Horn.

Spain received a bachelor’s degree in English in 2002 from Cornell University, where she competed as a heptathlete and served as the co-captain of the track & field team.

