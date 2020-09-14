ESPN to Exclusively Televise Marquee NBA Playoffs Doubleheader on Tuesday

Eastern Conference Finals Game 1: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

Western Conference Semifinals Game 7: LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

ESPN will exclusively televise a marquee NBA Playoffs doubleheader on Tuesday, September 15. At 6:30 p.m. ET, the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler square off with the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The team of Mark Jones, analyst and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke and reporter Malika Andrews will provide commentary.

Burke will join the ESPN Radio team as an analyst for the Eastern Conference Finals starting with Game 2 on Thursday, September 17. She will also call the Western Conference Finals and the NBA Finals. In doing so, Burke will become the first woman to serve as a game analyst for a Conference Finals series and for the NBA Finals on any platform. She will join Marc Kestecher and P.J. Carlesimo to describe the action for both events.

Following Eastern Conference Finals Game 1, the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard take on the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić in Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference Semifinals series at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. 2020 Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Mike Breen, will call the action with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and reporter Rachel Nichols. The quartet will then call the remainder of the Eastern Conference Finals series, beginning with Game 2 on Thursday, September 17. The team will also call the NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV on ABC.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew will precede the Tuesday NBA doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Maria Taylor hosts the show with analysts Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams, Paul Pierce and ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski contributing reports from the NBA Florida Campus. Additionally, Nichols and Richard Jefferson will also contribute reports from site. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew emanates from ESPN’s studios at the Seaport District in New York, N.Y.

ESPN previously announced commentator assignments and coverage plans for the Eastern Conference Finals. More information is available at ESPN Press Room.

-30-