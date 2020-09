ESPN’s Fall College Sports Schedule Revealed

Complete Soccer, Volleyball and Field Hockey Television Line-Ups; More than 150 Games Available Across ESPN Networks

Additional Games Available on ESPN3, ACCNX, SEC Network+ and ESPN

Once again, ESPN will present an unmatched collegiate fall sports line-up with more than 150 televised men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and field hockey matchups set for ESPN Networks. Games will be available across ESPNU, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and SEC Network, with 65 matchups available to stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Additional games will be accessible via ESPN3, ACCNX, SEC Network+ and ESPN+. All games are available in the ESPN App.

NCAA Division I Soccer

The 2020 men’s and women’s soccer schedule features more than 75 televised regular season games on ESPNU, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and SEC Network. In addition, more than 25 Big 12 women’s soccer matches will be available to stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Play begins on the men’s side on Friday, Sept. 18, with Wake Forest at Clemson at 7 p.m. ET. On Friday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m., North Carolina will host Clemson with the game airing on ESPNU.

The women’s slate kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 17, with a doubleheader on ACC Network featuring Virginia at Duke at 6 p.m. and Notre Dame at Florida State at 8 p.m. ESPNU will air 10 women’s soccer games throughout the season with the first featuring Baylor at Texas Tech at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18.

ESPN’s coverage of men’s and women’s soccer will continue throughout the postseason with the full men’s and women’s ACC tournaments and SEC Tournament available on ESPN networks, as well as additional conference championships. Full postseason coverage details will be available at a later date.

NCAA Division I Volleyball

The 2020 women’s indoor volleyball schedule features more than 60 televised regular season games across ESPNU, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and SEC Network. In addition, more than 35 Big 12 volleyball matches will be available to stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

This season’s slate begins on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m., on ACC Network when Virginia Tech hosts The Citadel. This season, 20 matches will air on ESPNU with the first featuring Texas at Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.

ESPN will continue to provide coverage of the NCAA Division I Volleyball postseason, with conference tournament details announced at a later date.

NCAA Division I Field Hockey

Field Hockey returns for its second year on ACC Network with a 12-game slate. The schedule opens on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. when Duke faces Syracuse.

The network will also provide coverage of the ACC Championship, with details announced at a later date.

ESPN’s Fall Sports Television Schedules

NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, Sep 18 7 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson ACC Network Fri, Sep 25 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Louisville ACC Network 8 p.m. North Carolina at Clemson ACC Network Fri, Oct 2 6 p.m. NC State at Wake Forest ACC Network 8 p.m. North Carolina at Duke ACC Network Mon, Oct 5 6 p.m. UAB at Clemson ACC Network Fri, Oct 9 4 p.m. Duke at NC State ACC Network 6 p.m. Clemson at North Carolina ESPNU Fri, Oct 16 6 p.m. Pittsburgh at Virginia ACC Network 8 p.m. Duke at Clemson ACC Network Fri, Oct 23 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Duke ACC Network 8 p.m. Clemson at NC State ACC Network Fri, Oct 30 6 p.m. Notre Dame at Pittsburgh ACC Network 8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Louisville ACC Network Fri, Nov 6 6 p.m. Syracuse at Pittsburgh ACC Network 8 p.m. Duke at North Carolina ACC Network

NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, Sep 17 6 p.m. Virginia at Duke ACC Network 8 p.m. Notre Dame at Florida State ACC Network Friday, Sep 18 6:30 p.m. Baylor at Texas Tech ESPNU 7 p.m. Mississippi State at Auburn SEC Network 7 p.m. Texas at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Kansas State at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Iowa State at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Sep 19 12 p.m. Florida at Missouri SEC Network 2 p.m. Tennessee at Alabama SEC Network 4 p.m. LSU at Arkansas SEC Network 6 p.m. Texas A&M at Ole Miss SEC Network Sun, Sep 20 1 p.m. South Carolina at Georgia SEC Network 1 p.m. Louisville at Florida State ACC Network 3 p.m. Kentucky at Vanderbilt SEC Network 3 p.m. Virginia at Clemson ACC Network 5 p.m. Wake Forest at Duke ACC Network Fri, Sep 25 7 p.m. Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network 8 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Baylor at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. TCU at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. West Virginia at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Sep 27 2 p.m. Vanderbilt at Tennessee ESPNU 2 p.m. Ole Miss at LSU SEC Network 3:30 p.m. North Carolina at Duke ACC Network 4 p.m. Missouri at South Carolina ESPNU 4 p.m. Auburn at Texas A&M SEC Network Thu, Oct 1 6 p.m. Boston College at Notre Dame ACC Network 8 p.m. Florida State at Virginia Tech ACC Network Fri, Oct 2 7 p.m. Tennessee at Georgia SEC Network 7 p.m. Iowa State at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Kansas at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss ESPNU 8 p.m. Oklahoma State at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Oct 4 1 p.m. Kentucky at South Carolina SEC Network 3 p.m. Miami at Virginia ACC Network 5 p.m. Clemson at Duke ACC Network 3 p.m. Texas A&M at Arkansas SEC Network 5 p.m. Alabama at Florida SEC Network Thu, Oct 8 6 p.m. Boston College at Pitt ACC Network 8 p.m. Virginia at North Carolina ACC Network Fri, Oct 9 6 p.m. Kansas State at Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Missouri at Tennessee SEC Network 8 p.m. Kansas at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. TCU at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8:15 p.m. West Virginia at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Oct 11 1 p.m. South Carolina at Vanderbilt ESPNU 1:30 p.m. Navy at Pitt ACC Network 2 p.m. Florida at Texas A&M SEC Network 4 p.m. LSU at Mississippi State SEC Network 3 p.m. Arkansas at Alabama ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson ACC Network Thu, Oct 15 6 p.m. Florida State at Pitt ACC Network 8 p.m. Louisville at Virginia ACC Network Fri, Oct 16 7 p.m. Texas Tech at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Baylor at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Oklahoma at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Oct 18 1:30 p.m. Miami at Pitt ACC Network 3 p.m. Florida State at Virginia ESPNU 5 p.m. Tennessee at Kentucky ESPNU 6 p.m. Auburn at Georgia SEC Network Thu, Oct 22 7 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse ACC Network Fri, Oct 23 7 p.m. Texas at Oklahoma State ESPNU 8:15 p.m. Iowa State at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Oct 24 8 p.m. Kansas State at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Oct 25 1:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Louisville ACC Network 2 p.m. Florida at South Carolina SEC Network 4 p.m. Arkansas at Ole Miss SEC Network 5 p.m. Georgia at Vanderbilt ESPNU Thu, Oct 29 6 p.m. Virginia at Boston College ACC Network 8 p.m. North Carolina at Louisville ACC Network Fri, Oct 30 7 p.m. Kansas State at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Kansas at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Baylor at Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. Texas Tech at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Nov 1 1 p.m. Kentucky at Missouri SEC Network 1:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at Boston College ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Duke at Miami ACC Network 5:30 p.m. Notre Dame at North Carolina ACC Network Fri, Nov 6 8 p.m. Oklahoma State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Oklahoma at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8:15 p.m. Texas at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Nov 8 6 p.m. Alabama at Auburn SEC Network Fri, Nov 13 8 p.m. Texas Tech at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+

NCAA Division I Volleyball

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, Sep 17 4 p.m. Citadel at Virginia Tech ACC Network Wed, Sep 23 7 p.m. NC State at Duke ACC Network Thu, Sep 24 6 p.m. Georgia Tech at Miami ACC Network 7 p.m. West Virginia at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Texas at Oklahoma ESPNU 8 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia Tech ACC Network Fri, Sep 25 4 p.m. Notre Dame at Louisville ACC Network 5 p.m. Pitt at Syracuse ESPNU 7 p.m. Texas at Oklahoma ESPNU 7 p.m. West Virginia at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Iowa State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Sep 26 7:30 p.m. Iowa State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Sep 27 5:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson ACC Network Thu, Oct 1 4 p.m. Clemson at Florida State ACC Network 7 p.m. Kansas State at West Virginia ESPNU 8 p.m. Kansas at Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Oct 2 6 p.m. TCU at Baylor ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Kansas State at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Texas Tech at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Kansas at Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Oct 3 TBA Texas Tech at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. TCU at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Oct 7 6 p.m. Florida State at Georgia Tech ACC Network Thu, Oct 8 4 p.m. Florida State at Georgia Tech ACC Network 5 p.m. Texas Tech at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Oklahoma at Baylor ESPNU 8 p.m. Iowa State at Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Oct 9 5 p.m. Texas Tech at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Iowa State at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Oct 11 5:30 p.m. Virginia at North Carolina ACC Network Wed, Oct 14 6 p.m. Georgia Tech at Wake Forest ACC Network Thu, Oct 15 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Wake Forest ACC Network 7 p.m. TCU at West Virginia ESPNU Fri, Oct 16 4 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse ACC Network 5 p.m. Texas at Kansas State ESPNU 6:30 p.m. TCU at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Pitt at Notre Dame ESPNU 7 p.m. Tennessee at Kentucky SEC Network 7 p.m. Baylor at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Oct 17 2 p.m. Baylor at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Texas at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Oct 18 12 p.m. South Carolina at Georgia SEC Network 1 p.m. Arkansas at Mississippi State ESPNU 2 p.m. Missouri at Alabama SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Notre Dame ACC Network 4 p.m. LSU at Texas A&M SEC Network 5:30 p.m. Virginia at Virginia Tech ACC Network Wed, Oct 21 7 p.m. Mississippi State at LSU ESPNU 8 p.m. Florida at Auburn SEC Network Thu, Oct 22 5 p.m. Kansas at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Ole Miss SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Florida at Auburn ESPNU 8 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Oct 23 4 p.m. NC State at Virginia ACC Network 5 p.m. Kansas at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Ole Miss SEC Network 7 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas Longhorn Network 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Baylor at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Oct 24 5 p.m. Baylor at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Oct 25 3:30 p.m. Louisville at Pittsburgh ACC Network 5:30 p.m. Duke at North Carolina ACC Network Wed, Oct 28 7 p.m. Georgia at Tennessee ESPNU 8 p.m. Auburn at South Carolina SEC Network 9 p.m. Kentucky at Missouri ESPNU Thu, Oct 29 7 p.m. West Virginia at Baylor ESPNU 7 p.m. Georgia at Tennessee SEC Network 9 p.m. Kentucky at Missouri ESPNU Fri, Oct 30 6 p.m. West Virginia at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas at TCU ESPNU 7 p.m. Alabama at Florida SEC Network Sat, Oct 31 5 p.m. Texas at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. Oklahoma at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Nov 1 3 p.m. Oklahoma at Iowa State ESPNU 3 p.m. Ole Miss at Arkansas SEC Network Wed, Nov 4 7 p.m. Arkansas at Missouri ESPNU 8 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M SEC Network Thu, Nov 5 7 p.m. Arkansas at Missouri SEC Network 8 p.m. Baylor at Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Nov 6 6:30 p.m. Iowa State at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. South Carolina at Tennessee SEC Network 8 p.m. Baylor at Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Nov 7 1 p.m. Iowa State at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Kansas State at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Nov 8 2 p.m. Ole Miss at LSU ESPNU 2 p.m. Alabama at Georgia SEC Network 4 p.m. Auburn at Kentucky SEC Network Wed, Nov 11 8 p.m. Florida at South Carolina SEC Network Thu, Nov 12 4 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Texas at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Kentucky at Mississippi State SEC Network Fri, Nov 13 TBA Kansas at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 1 p.m. Texas at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Kentucky at Mississippi State SEC Network 7:30 p.m. TCU at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Texas A&M at Arkansas ESPNU Sat, Nov 14 TBA Kansas at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. TCU at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Nov 15 2 p.m. LSU at Alabama ESPNU Fri, Nov 20 1 p.m. Missouri at Ole Miss SEC Network 5 p.m. Iowa State at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Kansas State at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Georgia at Florida SEC Network Sat, Nov 21 5 p.m. Iowa State at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Kansas State at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Nov 22 4 p.m. Tennessee at Auburn SEC Network

NCAA Division I Field Hockey

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sun, Sep 20 11 a.m. Duke at Syracuse ACC Network Sun, Sep 27 Noon Wake Forest at Virginia ACC Network 1:30 p.m. Duke at Louisville ACC Network Friday, Oct 2 3 p.m. Syracuse at Virginia ACC Network 4:30 p.m. North Carolina at Louisville ACC Network Sun, Oct 4 Noon North Carolina at Duke ACC Network 1:30 p.m. Boston College at Louisville ACC Network Sun, Oct 11 Noon Virginia at North Carolina ACC Network Sun, Oct 18 Noon Virginia at Boston College ACC Network Sun, Oct 25 Noon Wake Forest at Duke ACC Network Friday, Oct 30 4:30 p.m. Wake Forest at North Carolina ACC Network Sunday, Nov 1 Noon Wake Forest at Boston College ACC Network

