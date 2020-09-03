MEDIA ALERT: Exclusively on ESPN+: Premiere Episode of Bettor Days with Mike Greenberg

The premiere episode of Bettor Days with Mike Greenberg, a character-driven reenactment show bringing to life the true stories of unforgettable gambling adventures, is available to stream now, exclusively on ESPN+. Hosted by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, the series uses in-depth interviews and comedic reenactments to relive the wildest, funniest betting tales – and their unexpected outcomes.

The show’s debut episode “Fauxto Finish” tells the story of ophthalmalogist Steven Friedlander who won a long-shot bet in one of the most dramatic Kentucky Derby races ever, only to find out the incredible payout wasn’t at all what he anticipated.

Who: Mike Greenberg, Get Up Co-Host and ESPN Radio Host

What: Bettor Days with Mike Greenberg | Premiere Episode: “Fauxto Finish”

Where: Exclusively on ESPN+ on mobile and connected devices on the ESPN App and ESPN.com

When: Every Thursday in September

Why: Fun and entertainment because we all could use some

Subsequent episodes of Bettor Days will introduce fans to a diehard Cincinnati Bengals fan sleeping on his roof until the his team wins a game; a special education teacher enjoying a spectacular winning streak of March Madness picks, but haunted by his unorthodox betting style; a last-place fantasy football loser forced to take ballet class as punishment, where he meets a classmate who changes his life forever; and more. Bettor Days is produced by ESPN+, Evolve Studios and Stacy Productions, Greenberg’s production company.

“At ESPN+, we have the freedom to experiment and find new ways to tell entertaining stories, and Bettor Days is the latest example,” said Brian Lockhart, vice president and executive producer, Original Content, ESPN+. “Greeny is a natural when it comes to uncovering the most interesting, funny elements in a story, and the reenactments are a perfect complement to his interviews.

Joel Edwards, executive producer of Evolve Studios, the Nashville based production company, said: “This show is something completely fresh and fun for sports audiences and a creative product that stems from our longstanding partnership with ESPN. We’re thrilled to bring this show to ESPN+ and leverage our unique production team and process towards such a genre-busting, creative step forward in unscripted sports entertainment.”

About ESPN+

