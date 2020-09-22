In Play Debuts on ACC Network Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.  

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will debut a new personality-driven news and information studio show In Play Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 30-minute program hosted by Kelsey Riggs and EJ Manuel, will deliver all things ACC related – and exactly as the name of the show suggests, anything and everything is on the table each Tuesday evening. In Play will also feature interviews with legendary ACC athletes and coaches, and discussion surrounding timely topics and big-picture events. Guests for Tuesday’s premiere include North Carolina and NBA legend Vince Carter, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer and former Pitt running back LeSean McCoy.

“Kelsey and EJ have dynamic personalities that will be entertaining for fans to see in this new show,” said ACCN coordinating producer Aaron Katzman. “We aim to entertain viewers with a mix of important off-the-field discussions and fun light-hearted charm all while peeling back the curtain on what it’s like to be a student-athlete in the ACC.”

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.