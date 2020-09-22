Monday Night Football MegaCast Drives Franchise’s Viewership to 15.6 Million, a 31% Year-Over-Year Increase

MNF ’s Second-Highest Viewership in Past 24 Games

Las Vegas Scores Highest MNF Rating in a Decade

Historic Showdown Between Patrick Mahomes/Chiefs and Lamar Jackson/Ravens Up Next

ESPN’s Monday Night Football MegaCast featuring the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders (September 21, 8 p.m. ET) delivered an average audience of 15,590,000 viewers, a 31% year-over-year viewership increase.* The viewership for Las Vegas’ inaugural NFL game, which includes the audiences across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, is MNF’s best in eight games, dating back to November 2019 (Seattle at San Francisco) and the franchise’s second best in 24 games (November 2018, Kansas City at LA Rams).

Las Vegas Welcomes Raiders with Market’s Best MNF Ratings in a Decade

Locally, Las Vegas scored its highest local rating for a MNF game in a decade, delivering a 22.1 local rating. Of the 44 markets available, Las Vegas was easily the highest, followed by San Francisco (16.2) and San Diego (15.6). Please note: Only 44 individual markets are currently available, with 12 additional markets, including New Orleans, coming in the next 24 hours

Rank Market Local Rating 1 Las Vegas 22.1 2 San Francisco 16.2 3 San Diego 15.6 4 Sacramento 14.6 5 Seattle-Tacoma 14.2 6 Denver 13.2 Kansas City 13.2 8 Nashville 12.9 9 Austin 12.3 10 Los Angeles 12.0

*Includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2

MNF MegaCast Results in Top Two Networks on Television

ESPN’s MegaCast helped ESPN and ABC become the No. 1 and No. 2 networks in primetime across households, as well as all key male and people demos (M18-34, M18-49, M25-54, M55+, P18-34, P18-49, P25-54).

Monday Night Football Continues with Showdown of Chiefs-Ravens, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson

ESPN’s Monday Night Football continues with an undefeated showdown, featuring the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens on September 28 (8 p.m.). With Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson each starting at quarterback, the marquee game becomes historic, marking the first game in NFL history between former MVPs who are 25 and younger. ESPN will release more on its coverage in the coming days.

Please note: 2020 numbers now includes out-of-home reporting. Year-over-year comparison is to last year’s week 2 matchup between Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, which delivered an initial audience of 11.9 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

