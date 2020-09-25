“MVP Monday”: ESPN Blankets Monday Night Football’s Chiefs-Ravens, Mahomes-Jackson Showdown with Pregame Multiplatform Storytelling and Content

New Interviews with Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson Highlight Multiple Quarterback-Centric Segments across SportsCenter, Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown

Star-Studded 800th MNF Game: DJ Khaled Provides Pre-game Soundtrack; Samuel L. Jackson Voices a Marvel and ESPN Collaboration for Game’s Open

ESPNU’s Encore Presentation of Mahomes-Jackson College Games, ESPN+ Features Detail: Peyton Manning, ESPN Digital Offers Pregame and Fantasy Football Shows

ESPN will blanket Monday Night Football’s undefeated Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens (8 p.m. ET) showdown, which features a historic matchup between MVP quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. “MVP Monday” will feature multiplatform pregame coverage, diving into both the playing career and growth of the reigning Super Bowl MVP and NFL MVP in various storytelling ventures. ESPN’s coverage will build over the weekend and into Monday, as fans will hear from both Mahomes and Jackson in new interviews, be taken to their hometowns, re-live their dynamic collegiate careers, experience their vibrant, jaw-dropping plays once again, and so much more.

DJ Khaled, Samuel L. Jackson Assist with MNF Presentation

Coverage of “MVP Monday” will lead directly into MNF, which begins with a Marvel superhero-themed opening, voiced by Samuel L Jackson. ESPN’s promotional and pregame coverage is set to the soundtrack of DJ Khaled, the first of multiple MNF collaborations with the Grammy-winning artist. ESPN’s Emmy Award-winning Creative Services will also showcase a new virtual element following ESPN’s new pre-kickoff hype song

The 800th MNF game features the first matchup in NFL history between former MVPs, age 25-or-younger, and, with a combined winning percentage of .825 in their careers, the highest win percentage entering a matchup for two QBs who have started at least 20 games in their careers. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will have the call from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Hear from the Stars Before the Showdown on Sunday NFL Countdown; Narrative of Dual-Threat Quarterbacks Dissected on Monday Night Countdown

Mahomes’ conversation with NFL reporter Jeff Darlington and Jackson’s with MNF analyst Louis Riddick will debut over the weekend and be showcased across multiple shows, including Sunday NFL Countdown (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) and Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m.). Both pregame shows will also dive into the bevy of storylines around the game. SNC will also look at both players top five plays, inclusive of their high school and collegiate careers and MNC will feature two unique features.

Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Cal Ripken voice an essay on the passing of Baltimore’s torch

A look into the changed narrative around a dual-threat quarterback, including the voices of Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, Kordell Stewart, Fran Tarkenton and Steve Young.

For SportsCenter (12-3 p.m.), ESPN took trips to Mahomes’ and Jackson’s hometowns to learn more about their growth into stardom. Additional content across SportsCenter includes:

The No-Look Pass: Mahomes, Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and others tell the story behind one of sport’s most unique plays.

Mahomes, Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and others tell the story behind one of sport’s most unique plays. Soundtracks: Hear from both quarterbacks on the field during mic’d up segments

Hear from both quarterbacks on the field during mic’d up segments Jaw-Droppers: A look at Mahomes’ best plays

A look at Mahomes’ best plays The Wire : Wendell Pierce who played Bunk in The Wire, voices a piece on Jackson and how he is giving hope to the city of Baltimore

Wendell Pierce who played Bunk in The Wire, voices a piece on Jackson and how he is giving hope to the city of Baltimore AROD and Mahomes: Alex Rodriguez on when a young Patrick would come out and take batting practice and infield with him when Rodriguez was on his Patrick Sr.’s team.

Following the game, SportsCenter with SVP will have a complete recap with instant analysis, including NFL analyst Ryan Clark in studio and interviews with MNF analysts Griese and Riddick.

Additional Chiefs-Ravens Highlights

NFL Live (4-5 p.m.) will help set the stage for MNF with the latest news and analysis just four hours from kickoff. Additional content includes:

NFL Matchup: Sal Paolantonio hosts with analysts Greg Cosell and Matt Bowen providing a deep dive into the Xs and Os of the MNF matchup (Sunday 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on ESPN).

Sal Paolantonio hosts with analysts Greg Cosell and Matt Bowen providing a deep dive into the Xs and Os of the MNF matchup (Sunday 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on ESPN). ESPN Digital: Monday Tailgate (7:30 p.m.) will stream on ESPN’s social platforms featuring host Jason Fitz, NFL insider Field Yates and NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

Monday Tailgate (7:30 p.m.) will stream on ESPN’s social platforms featuring host Jason Fitz, NFL insider Field Yates and NFL reporter Dianna Russini. Fantasy Football Now : Fans’ go-to source for pregame information every NFL Sunday (10 a.m. – 1 p.m on ESPN2) will go into the fantasy football impact of MNF with so many marquee players participating in the game.

: Fans’ go-to source for pregame information every NFL Sunday (10 a.m. – 1 p.m on ESPN2) will go into the fantasy football impact of MNF with so many marquee players participating in the game. Fantasy Focus – Streaming and Podcast : MNF will have significant impact on fantasy matchups everywhere this week, and Fantasy Focus will stream live at 10 a.m. on the ESPN App, the ESPN Fantasy App, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and is available the same day via podcast.

: MNF will have significant impact on fantasy matchups everywhere this week, and Fantasy Focus will stream live at 10 a.m. on the ESPN App, the ESPN Fantasy App, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and is available the same day via podcast. ESPN+: Detail: From the Mind of Peyton Manning – Peyton Manning breaks down the detailed X’s and O’s of Mahomes’ play in last year’s AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans.

Detail: From the Mind of Peyton Manning – Peyton Manning breaks down the detailed X’s and O’s of Mahomes’ play in last year’s AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans. com: Is Mahomes-Jackson the next great rivalry in the NFL? NFL Nation reporter Jamison Hensley explores.

com: NFL Nation reporter Adam Teicher examines Mahomes’ impact on and off the field in Kansas City

ESPN Radio: ESPN Radio’s flagship programming will preview the game throughout the day, including bringing on guests to speak about the matchup

The Undefeated: At the outset of the Era of the Black Quarterback, senior NFL writer Jason Reid speaks to Steve Young about two of NFL’s biggest superstars.

At the outset of the Era of the Black Quarterback, senior NFL writer Jason Reid speaks to Steve Young about two of NFL’s biggest superstars. ESPNU: Encore presentations of Mahomes (Texas Tech) and Jackson (Louisville) college games all-day on Monday:

Time (ET) Game Summary 7 a.m. 2015 Texas A&M at. Louisville Jackson threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns in addition to rushing for 226 yards and two more touchdowns 10 a.m. 2016 Texas Tech at. TCU Mahomes was 24 of 39 for 206 yards with two touchdowns 1 p.m. 2016 Florida State at Louisville Jackson finished with 216 passing yards and one touchdown but also had 146 rushing yards and four touchdowns. 4 p.m. 2016 Baylor at Texas Tech Mahomes threw for 586 yards and matched his career high with six touchdown passes, including three different one-play drives.

