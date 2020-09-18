On Deck: First Place Chicago Cubs Host Minnesota Twins on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell September 20 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday Doubleheader Also Features San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics at 4 p.m.

Heated Postseason Race Showcased in Weeknight Slate Featuring New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox

The Chicago Cubs and Anthony Rizzo will host the Minnesota Twins and Nelson Cruz on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell this Sunday, September 20, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian and World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez will call the game with Senior MLB Insider Buster Olney reporting. Sunday Night Baseball is the exclusive, national Major League Baseball game of the week on ESPN.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton will describe Sunday’s action on ESPN Radio. Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez and reporter Guillermo Celis call Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN Deportes.

The Sunday 4 p.m. matinee game features Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants visiting Matt Olson and the American League West-leading Oakland Athletics on ESPN. Karl Ravech will provide commentary with analyst Eduardo Perez and Baseball Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones. The game will be subject to local blackout restrictions in the San Francisco and Oakland markets.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will lead into Sunday’s doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. on ESPN. Kevin Connors will anchor the show from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios alongside World Series Champion and analyst Mark Teixeira. They will be joined remotely by analyst Tim Kurkjian and Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Mendoza.

Weeknight Game Slate

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, locked in the race for second place in the American League East, will square off on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. Ravech will call the game with Perez and Kurkjian. This game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the New York market.

Immediately following the Yankees vs. Blue Jays game, the Athletics will visit the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN. The trio of Sciambi, analyst Rick Sutcliffe and Jones will provide commentary for the full-national telecast.

Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt visit the Kansas City Royals and Jorge Soler at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. Tom Hart will be on the call with Mendoza and analyst Kyle Peterson. The game will be subject to local blackout restrictions in the St. Louis and Kansas City markets.

Friday evening at 8 p.m., the Cubs host the first-place Chicago White Sox on ESPN2. The team of Ravech, Sutcliffe and Kurkjian will provide commentary for the game, which will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Chicago market.

All ESPN MLB games, shows and content are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

Upcoming 2020 MLB Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sun, Sept 20 3 p.m. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown Kevin Connors, Mark Teixeira, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Sept 20 4 p.m. San Francisco Giants* vs. Oakland Athletics* Telecast Presented by Taco Bell Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Chipper Jones ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Sept 20 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago Cubs Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN Deportes: Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Guillermo Celis ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Tue, Sept 22 6:30 p.m. New York Yankees* vs. Toronto Blue Jays Telecast Presented by USAA Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Tue, Sept 22 9:30 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Telecast Presented by Hankook Tire Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chipper Jones, Rick Sutcliffe ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Sept 23 8 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals* vs. Kansas City Royals* Telecast Presented by USAA Tom Hart, Jessica Mendoza, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App Fri, Sept 25 8 p.m. Chicago Cubs* vs. Chicago White Sox* Telecast Presented by Hankook Tire Karl Ravech, Rick Sutcliffe, Tim Kurkjian ESPN2, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local market

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Fri, Sept 18 9:30 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners Sat, Sept 19 8 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago Cubs Sun, Sept 20 4 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Mon, Sept 21 6 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians Tue, Sept 22 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Mets Wed, Sept 23 6 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians Thu, Sept 24 8 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Fri, Sept 25 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays

