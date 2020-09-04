On Deck: First Place Chicago Cubs Host St. Louis Cardinals on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell and Labor Day Edition of Holiday Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire

The first place Chicago Cubs and Anthony Rizzo will visit the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt back-to-back nights on ESPN. The teams will face of on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell this Sunday, September 6, at 7 p.m. ET, and on Holiday Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire this Monday, Labor Day, at 4 p.m. The classic rivalry will also be the MLB game of the day on ESPN+ on Friday, September 4, at 8 p.m.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary for both telecasts on ESPN. Sunday Night Baseball is ESPN’s exclusive, full national game of the week. Monday’s game is subject to local blackout restrictions in the Chicago market.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton will describe Sunday’s action on ESPN Radio. Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez and reporter Guillermo Celis call Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN Deportes.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball beginning at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Karl Ravech will host the show from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios alongside World Series Champion and analyst Mark Teixeira as they break down the storylines of the week and preview the game ahead. They will be joined remotely by analyst Tim Kurkjian, Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan and Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza. During the show, Mendoza will catch up with Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty, who will discuss his involvement in the ongoing social justice movement.

BBTN Live, ESPN’s digital pregame show, will stream on the ESPN App and ESPN’s Twitter from 6:30-7 p.m. Clinton Yates hosts with Joon Lee and Gary Striewski.

Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., the first place Cleveland Indians and Francisco Lindor host the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich on ESPN2. Ravech, Eduardo Perez and Rick Sutcliffe will call the game, which will be subject to local blackout restrictions in the Milwaukee and Cleveland markets.

All ESPN MLB games, shows and content are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

Upcoming 2020 MLB Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sun, Sept 6 1 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers* vs. Cleveland Indians* Telecast Presented by Taco Bell Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Rick Sutcliffe ESPN2, ESPN App Sun, Sept 6 6 p.m. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown Karl Ravech, Mark Teixeira, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Sept 6 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN Deportes: Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Guillermo Celis ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Mon, Sept 7 4 p.m. Holiday Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs* Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local market

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Fri, Sept 4 8 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Sat, Sept 5 7 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Sun, Sept 6 1 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Mon, Sept 7 9 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Tue, Sept 8 4 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies Wed, Sept 9 9:30 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants Thu, Sept 10 7 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Fri, Sept 11 9 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

