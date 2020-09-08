Premiere of Roll The Tape Turns Back the Clock All Week, Exclusively on ESPN+

All 10 episodes of Roll The Tape, a new series uncovering the funniest, most absurd classic video clips from ESPN’s archive of more than 3 million tapes, are premiering every day this week, exclusively on ESPN+. Each episode features ESPN’s Treavor Scales, Christine Williamson and Gary Striewski hosting their own house party of sorts, turning back the clock to share, laugh and cringe at the best offbeat “sports” moments shown on ESPN from the eighties, nineties and aughts. Two episodes will debut each day this week through Friday.

The first two episodes of Roll the Tape debuted on Labor Day yesterday. Episode 1 “Over the Top” features ESPN’s coverage of bulging biceps, glam rock hair and more at the 1996 Pro Football Team Arm Wrestling Championship in Las Vegas. Episode 2 “It Takes Two (to Make a Thing Go Away)” takes a look back at ESPN’s classic game show “Teammates”, a sports version of the Newlywed Game hosted by the legendary Stuart Scott.

Who: ESPN hosts Treavor Scales, Christine Williamson, Gary Striewski

What: New series premiere: Roll The Tape | 10 total episodes this week

Available to stream now:

Episode 1: “Over The Top”

Episode 2: “It Takes Two (to Make a Thing Go Away)”

Where: Exclusively on ESPN+ on mobile and connected devices on the ESPN App and ESPN.com

When: Two new episodes every day this week through Friday

Why: Looking back at old tapes is fun and hilarious, reminding us not to take ourselves too seriously

Other episodes of Roll The Tape debuting this week include Scales, Striewski and Williams breaking down all the hilarity, grandeur and taste-defying fashion of skysurfing, street luging, hydroplane racing, tractor pulling, and dog competitions, along with the NFL edition of the Firefighter Combat Challenge, another ESPN classic game show “Dream League” and more.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 8.5 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ­— all for just $12.99/month.

###