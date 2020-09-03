Professional Fighters League Releases Fantastic Finishes, A PFL Studios Original Production, on ESPN+

Binge Watch the Most Electrifying Knockouts and Slick Submissions Across All Six PFL Weight Classes

Fast Paced, Highlight-Driven, Seven-Part Series is Available Now on ESPN+

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the first organization ever to present MMA through a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship format, presents “Fantastic Finishes,” a fast paced, highlight-driven, seven-episode series reliving memorable knockouts and slick submissions across all six PFL weight classes. The PFL Studios production is now available in its entirety on ESPN+.

Episode 1 – Welterweights

Top-15 countdown of PFL welterweight knockouts and submissions, featuring the recently crowned 2019 PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III, whose aggressive style saw him on both ends of knockouts.

Episode 2 – Light Heavyweights

2019 PFL light heavyweight champion Emiliano Sordi had the most dominant run to a title in PFL history, securing early stoppages in each of his five fights. See if he takes the #1 spot over the likes of Sean O’Connell, Vinny Magalhaes and more.

Episode 3 – Featherweights

This top-10 PFL featherweight finishes episode features the flying knee heard ‘round the world, executed to perfection by Movlid Khaybulaev, and a bonus WSOF countdown featuring Marlon Moraes.

Episode 4 – Heavyweights

Enjoy a top-15 countdown of the best finishes from the strongest, heaviest hitters in the PFL, including Kelvin Tiller and 2019 heavyweight champion Ali Isaev.

Episode 5 – Lightweights

The PFL lightweight division has been dominated by back-to-back champion Natan Schulte. See if his reign carries over to the countdown and enjoy bonus coverage of Justin Gaethje’s best WSOF knockouts.

Episode 6 – Women’s Lightweight

Kayla Harrison leads the most electric finishes from the PFL women’s lightweight division, plus bonus footage of the five best PFL knockouts ever.

Episode 7 – PFL Top 40 Fantastic Finishes

This one-hour finale highlights the best knockouts and finishes across all the PFL weight classes.

PFL Studios is a fully integrated global media division of the Professional Fighters League producing original MMA content for all platforms including television, digital and mobile. PFL Studios has assembled a top executive team, including Executive Producer and 16-time Emmy winner George Greenberg and Chief Digital Officer Dan Ghosh-Roy, to lead the effort.

