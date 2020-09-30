Remaining ESPN MLB Wild Card Series Schedule

ESPN today, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced the remainder of its schedule for the 2020 MLB Wild Card Series presented by Hankook Tire. The updated schedule includes start times and network information for Thursday, October 1 and Friday, October 2 across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.
The update also includes ESPN’s seven-game schedule for Wednesday, September 30. In total, ESPN will air up to 21 MLB Wild Card Series games throughout the week, including the first set of MLB Postseason games on ABC since 1995. The schedule, along with the commentator assignments, are below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Commentators
|Platform
|Wed, Sept. 30
|12 p.m.
|Game 1: Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves
|Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney, Kiley McDaniel
|ESPN, ESPN App
|1 p.m.
|“Squeeze Play” whiparound coverage
|Jason Benetti, Kyle Peterson, Mike Petriello
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Game 2: Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins
|Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|2 p.m.
|Game 1: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs
|Jon Sciambi, Chipper Jones, Jesse Rogers
|ABC, ESPN App
|3 p.m.
|Game 2: Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics
|Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza
|ESPN, ESPN App
|5 p.m.
|Game 1: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres
|Tom Hart, Rick Sutcliffe, Pedro Gomez
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|7 p.m.
|Game 2: New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians
|Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney, Marly Rivera
|ESPN, ESPN App
|10 p.m.
|Game 1: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
|Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Alden Gonzalez
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Thu, Oct. 1
|12 p.m.
|Game 2: Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves
|Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney, Kiley McDaniel
|ESPN, ESPN App
|1 p.m.
|“Squeeze Play” whiparound coverage
|Jason Benetti, Kyle Peterson, Mike Petriello
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Game 3: Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins* if necessary
|Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|2 p.m.
|Game 2: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs
|Jon Sciambi, Chipper Jones, Jesse Rogers
|ABC, ESPN App
|3 p.m.
|Game 3: Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics* if necessary
|Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza
|ESPN, ESPN App
|5 p.m.
|Game 2: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres
|Tom Hart, Rick Sutcliffe, Pedro Gomez
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|7 p.m.
|Game 3: New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians* if necessary
|Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney, Marly Rivera
|ESPN, ESPN App
|10 p.m.
|Game 2: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
|Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Alden Gonzalez
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Fri, Oct. 2
|2 p.m.
|Game 3: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs* if necessary
|Jon Sciambi, Chipper Jones, Jesse Rogers
|ABC, ESPN App
|3 p.m.
|Game 3: Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves* if necessary
|Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney, Kiley McDaniel
|ESPN, ESPN App
|6:30 p.m.
|Game 3: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers* if necessary
|Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Alden Gonzalez
|ESPN, ESPN App
|6:30 p.m.
|Game 3: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers* if necessary
(Statcast)
|Jason Benetti, Kyle Peterson, Mike Petriello, Alden Gonzalez
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Game 3: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres* if necessary
|Tom Hart, Rick Sutcliffe, Pedro Gomez
|ESPN, ESPN App
-30-