Remaining ESPN MLB Wild Card Series Schedule

ESPN today, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced the remainder of its schedule for the 2020 MLB Wild Card Series presented by Hankook Tire. The updated schedule includes start times and network information for Thursday, October 1 and Friday, October 2 across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

The update also includes ESPN’s seven-game schedule for Wednesday, September 30. In total, ESPN will air up to 21 MLB Wild Card Series games throughout the week, including the first set of MLB Postseason games on ABC since 1995. The schedule, along with the commentator assignments, are below.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform Wed, Sept. 30 12 p.m. Game 1: Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney, Kiley McDaniel ESPN, ESPN App 1 p.m. “Squeeze Play” whiparound coverage Jason Benetti, Kyle Peterson, Mike Petriello ESPN+ 1 p.m. Game 2: Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN2, ESPN App 2 p.m. Game 1: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs Jon Sciambi, Chipper Jones, Jesse Rogers ABC, ESPN App 3 p.m. Game 2: Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App 5 p.m. Game 1: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Tom Hart, Rick Sutcliffe, Pedro Gomez ESPN2, ESPN App 7 p.m. Game 2: New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Game 1: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Alden Gonzalez ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Oct. 1 12 p.m. Game 2: Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney, Kiley McDaniel ESPN, ESPN App 1 p.m. “Squeeze Play” whiparound coverage Jason Benetti, Kyle Peterson, Mike Petriello ESPN+ 1 p.m. Game 3: Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins* if necessary Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN2, ESPN App 2 p.m. Game 2: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs Jon Sciambi, Chipper Jones, Jesse Rogers ABC, ESPN App 3 p.m. Game 3: Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics* if necessary Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App 5 p.m. Game 2: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Tom Hart, Rick Sutcliffe, Pedro Gomez ESPN2, ESPN App 7 p.m. Game 3: New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians* if necessary Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Game 2: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Alden Gonzalez ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Oct. 2 2 p.m. Game 3: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs* if necessary Jon Sciambi, Chipper Jones, Jesse Rogers ABC, ESPN App 3 p.m. Game 3: Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves* if necessary Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney, Kiley McDaniel ESPN, ESPN App 6:30 p.m. Game 3: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers* if necessary Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Alden Gonzalez ESPN, ESPN App 6:30 p.m. Game 3: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers* if necessary (Statcast) Jason Benetti, Kyle Peterson, Mike Petriello, Alden Gonzalez ESPN+ 10 p.m. Game 3: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres* if necessary Tom Hart, Rick Sutcliffe, Pedro Gomez ESPN, ESPN App

-30-