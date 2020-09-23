Stephen A. Smith & First Take Welcome Special Guests Troy Vincent, Chris Paul & More as Part of HBCU Week Shows

New York, NY - September 3, 2018 - Seaport Studios: Stephen A. Smith (l), Molly Qerim Rose and Max Kellerman on the set of First Take (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

Thursday & Friday’s Editions of First Take Lead Up To The HBCU Week Virtual College Fair

Winston-Salem State University Graduate Smith Honored as HBCU Week National Ambassador

ESPN’s morning debate show First Take, with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose will once again be part of Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week following last year’s on-site show from the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. On Thursday, Sept. 24 and Friday, Sept. 25, First Take will feature special guest interviews and content showcasing the HBCU experience from its New York City Seaport Studio, all leading up to the 2020 HBCU Week Virtual College Fair which also begins Friday.

Smith, the national ambassador for HBCU Week 2020 and alumnus of Winston-Salem State University, said, “HBCUs offer Black and Brown students the chance to thrive and appreciate their value all while gaining an excellent education as we can see from the people that have graduated from these institutions. When you go to an HBCU and you see people who have similar cultural backgrounds, you no longer feel alone. And when you see your peers excel, you become convinced that you can too. The HBCU experience offers students real advantages both during college and into their careers.”

Special guests will include NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent on Thursday and ten-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul on Friday.

ESPN coordinating producer Antoine Lewis added, “Being able to once again have First Take as part of HBCU Week and continuing to help build on the impact and success of last year’s event is something we’re very much looking forward to this week.”

The week culminates with the 2020 HBCU Week Virtual College Fair on Sept. 25-26 where prospective students are able to learn more about the many opportunities available at HBCUs and are eligible to receive on-the-spot admission and scholarship awards. During the 2019 College Fair, 1,200 students were accepted on the spot and more than four million dollars in scholarships were awarded.

Visit hbcuweek.org for more on the 2020 HBCU Week Virtual College Fair.

