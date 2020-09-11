The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry Reaches 250 Episodes

With last night’s debut of the “Week 1 Love/Hate” episode, The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry reached 250 episodes, an unprecedented milestone that extends the show’s all-time record for longest running ESPN Fantasy Football show with puppets. Although the series could only hope to achieve such a lofty plateau when it premiered in 2017, The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry has now surpassed many other classic TV shows including Seinfeld (180) and The Office (201), and is poised this season to eclipse all-time greats Modern Family (250), M*A*S*H (256), Frasier (264) and Married with Children (259) for which Matthew Berry was a writer before he became The Talented Mr. Roto.

Said Berry: “When I reflect on the incredible achievement of The Fantasy Show’s 250th episode, surpassing shows like Seinfeld, The Office and M*A*S*H, I can’t help but think that if those shows had puppets or talked more about fake football, maybe they would have lasted longer.”

Most importantly for the 2020 ESPN Fantasy Football season, the “Week 1 Love/Hate” episode caps a run of eight special pre-season shows designed to prepare fans for a successful Fantasy Football season. Embracing the fun and irreverent spirit of fantasy sports, The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry presents a mix of news, analysis and special guests, with deep statistical dives into each week’s key players and a few twists along the way. Available to stream exclusively on ESPN+, The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry provides insights and information throughout the season, covering who to start, who to sit, who to trade, and who to pick up each week, all in the name of making everyone a smarter Fantasy Football player.

Who: Matthew Berry, Daniel Dopp and a lot of puppets, plus a new robot for 2020.

What: The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry

Special 2020 Pre–Season Episodes available to stream now

Where: Exclusively on ESPN+ on mobile and connected devices on the ESPN App and ESPN.com.

When: Two new episodes every week. Tuesdays and Fridays throughout the season.

Why: Because you want to win your ESPN Fantasy Football league and have fun doing it.

In addition to The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry, ESPN+ is home to NFL PrimeTime, Peyton’s Places, the NFL edition of Detail featuring Peyton Manning, and an NFL Archive of more than 600 hours of content from NFL Films, as well as premium content available only to ESPN+ subscribers on ESPN.com.

