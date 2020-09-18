UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Covington vs. Woodley September 19

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Covington vs. Woodley September 19

Main Event features welterweight showdown between No. 2 ranked contender Colby Covington and former champion and No. 5 Tyron Woodley

All bouts exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET  with Prelims at 5 p.m. ET  

ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit com/ufc

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: Covington vs. Woodley is set for this Saturday, September 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features a high-stakes welterweight clash between bitter rivals and former teammates as the division’s No. 2 ranked contender and former interim welterweight champion Colby “Chaos” Covington (15-2-0) meets No. 5 ranked former champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley (19-5-1).  All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, with the prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET.  

The co-main event will feature another highly anticipated welterweight bout, as long-time UFC fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-15-0), the UFC record holder for most wins and finishes, faces Niko Price (14-4-0) who joined the UFC roster in late 2016 and has since scored numerous knockout victories.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.comESPN.com or on the ESPN App for $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Covington vs. Woodley

Programming (All times ET)  

Fri.,  9/18 On Demand UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Covington vs. Woodley   ESPN+
5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Covington vs. Woodley   ESPN2
Sat., 9/19

 

 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN+
8 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN+
11 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Covington vs. Woodley   ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

8:00 PM Main Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley
Co-Main Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Niko Price
Undercard Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Undercard Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann
Undercard Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos
Undercard Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart
5:00 PM Feature Jordan Espinosa vs. David Dvorak
Undercard Mirsad Bektic vs. Damon Jackson
Undercard Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Mara Borella
Undercard Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Sarah Alpar
Undercard Journey Newson vs. Randy Costa
Undercard Andre Ewell vs. Irwin Rivera
Undercard Darrick Minner vs. TJ Laramie
Undercard Tyson Nam vs. Jerome Rivera
