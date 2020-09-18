UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Covington vs. Woodley September 19

To share: https://bit.ly/3iIYiQB
Main Event features welterweight showdown between No. 2 ranked contender Colby Covington and former champion and No. 5 Tyron Woodley
All bouts exclusively on ESPN+
Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET with Prelims at 5 p.m. ET
ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit com/ufc
UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: Covington vs. Woodley is set for this Saturday, September 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features a high-stakes welterweight clash between bitter rivals and former teammates as the division’s No. 2 ranked contender and former interim welterweight champion Colby “Chaos” Covington (15-2-0) meets No. 5 ranked former champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley (19-5-1). All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, with the prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET.
The co-main event will feature another highly anticipated welterweight bout, as long-time UFC fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-15-0), the UFC record holder for most wins and finishes, faces Niko Price (14-4-0) who joined the UFC roster in late 2016 and has since scored numerous knockout victories.
UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Covington vs. Woodley
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 9/18
|On Demand
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Covington vs. Woodley
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live: Covington vs. Woodley
|ESPN2
|Sat., 9/19
|5 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Prelims
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Main Card
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Covington vs. Woodley
|ESPN+
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|8:00 PM
|Main
|Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley
|Co-Main
|Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Niko Price
|Undercard
|Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert
|Undercard
|Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann
|Undercard
|Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos
|Undercard
|Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart
|5:00 PM
|Feature
|Jordan Espinosa vs. David Dvorak
|Undercard
|Mirsad Bektic vs. Damon Jackson
|Undercard
|Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Mara Borella
|Undercard
|Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Sarah Alpar
|Undercard
|Journey Newson vs. Randy Costa
|Undercard
|Andre Ewell vs. Irwin Rivera
|Undercard
|Darrick Minner vs. TJ Laramie
|Undercard
|Tyson Nam vs. Jerome Rivera