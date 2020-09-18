UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Covington vs. Woodley September 19

To share: https://bit.ly/3iIYiQB

Main Event features welterweight showdown between No. 2 ranked contender Colby Covington and former champion and No. 5 Tyron Woodley

All bouts exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET with Prelims at 5 p.m. ET

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: Covington vs. Woodley is set for this Saturday, September 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features a high-stakes welterweight clash between bitter rivals and former teammates as the division’s No. 2 ranked contender and former interim welterweight champion Colby “Chaos” Covington (15-2-0) meets No. 5 ranked former champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley (19-5-1). All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, with the prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET.

The co-main event will feature another highly anticipated welterweight bout, as long-time UFC fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-15-0), the UFC record holder for most wins and finishes, faces Niko Price (14-4-0) who joined the UFC roster in late 2016 and has since scored numerous knockout victories.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Covington vs. Woodley

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 9/18 On Demand UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Covington vs. Woodley ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Covington vs. Woodley ESPN2 Sat., 9/19 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN+ 11 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Covington vs. Woodley ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)