Football and Women’s Soccer Season Openers Highlight This Weekend’s Slate on Longhorn Network: Texas GameDay Debuts New Anthem

Texas Women’s Soccer Opens LHN’s Fall Sports Schedule Tonight

14 Texas’ Home Opener Against UTEP Slated Exclusively for Longhorn Network Saturday, Sept 12 at 7 p.m. CT

Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s HealthCare Returns with a New Anthem GameDay

Live event coverage on Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas, returns this weekend as football and women’s soccer open their seasons exclusively on LHN.

The women’s soccer team will open its conference-only fall season against Kansas at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field tonight at 7 p.m. CT on LHN. The complete fall sports slate will be announced in the coming days.

The next day, on Saturday, Sept. 12, the network will televise the 14th-ranked Texas football team’s home opener against UTEP at 7 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, presented by Toyota. Lowell Galindo and Andre Ware will call game action, with Kris Budden serving as sideline reporter.

Prior to the game, Texas will honor Longhorn Legends Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams by renaming the field to Campbell-Williams Field. Both Campbell and Williams will be on hand to celebrate the dedication.

Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s HealthCare and Texas GameDay Final Set for 10th Season with a New Anthem

Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s HealthCare and Texas GameDay Final, Longhorn Network’s signature pre- and post-game shows, also return Saturday with surrounding coverage of the Longhorns’ football opener. Texas GameDay begins two hours prior to kick-off at 5 p.m., and Texas GameDay Final wraps up the day’s coverage with post-game analysis immediately following the game. The Texas GameDay roster includes Ricky Williams, Fozzy Whittaker, Michael Griffin, along with host Lowell Galindo and reporter Alex Loeb for home games.

Additionally, debuting Saturday is an original song GameDay – the new Texas GameDay anthem. In partnership with ESPN Music, Longhorn Network had a new vision for the Texas GameDay theme song emphasizing the diversity of Texas culture. In collaboration with producer !llmind, Texas rap legend Bun B, and El Paso rapper Krystall Poppin, a new anthem emerged that will have Longhorn fans on their feet whether at home or in the stadium. GameDay highlights the distinct and incomparable experience of a Texas football game.

Published and licensed by independent record label EMPIRE, the single will be available on streaming platforms beginning Saturday.

Date Time (CT) Programming Fri, Sept. 11 7 p.m. WSOC: Kansas at Texas Sat, Sept. 12 5 p.m. Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s HealthCare 7 p.m. CFB: UTEP at No. 14 Texas Presented by Toyota Lowell Galindo, Andre Ware and Kris Budden Postgame Texas GameDay Final

As always, Longhorn Network is available to stream via the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. LHN FAQs are available here.

About Longhorn Network

ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield IMG College. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by exclusive live events, original series, studio shows, and academic and cultural programming.