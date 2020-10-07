ESPN’s Coverage of WNBA Finals Game 3 Up 34% Year-Over-Year

2020 WNBA Finals up 15% Over 2019

ESPN’s coverage of the Seattle Storm’s championship-clinching victory in Game 3 of the 2020 WNBA Finals was up 34% year-over-year over Game 3 of the 2019 WNBA Finals—averaging 570,000 viewers—and up 27% over the Washington Mystics’ Game 5 championship win last year.

The 2020 WNBA Finals between Seattle and the Las Vegas Aces averaged 440,000 viewers for the three-game series, up 15% over the 2019 WNBA Finals through Game 5 and up 14% over last year through Game 3.

Led by Finals MVP Breanna Stewart, who paced all scorers with 26 points, the Storm defeated the Aces 92-59 in Game 3 to sweep the series. The championship was the fourth in franchise history for Seattle and for the Storm’s 11-time All-Star Sue Bird.

-30-