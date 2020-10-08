ABC and ESPN Combine to Showcase Five Matches in Final Stretch of Major League Soccer’s 25th Season

Photos via ESPN Images

Three marquee matches on ABC, two on ESPN; All five matches in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN3

ESPN+ to live stream more than 75 MLS Live out-of-market games

ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes will combine to televise five matches from Sunday, Oct. 11, through Nov. 8 during the final stretch of Major League Soccer’s 25th season, while more than 75 MLS Live out-of-market matches will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ during the final month of the season. The ESPN/ABC schedule will feature some of MLS’s top rivalries and Western Conference powerhouse teams LAFC, Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy.

The first of ESPN’s two matches airs this Sunday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m., with reigning 2019 MLS Supporters Shield winner LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders, the 2019 MLS Cup champions.

ABC will broadcast its three-match slate beginning with the season’s final El Trafico derby – LAFC vs. LA Galaxy – on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 3:30 p.m. ET. ABC will also broadcast its first-ever MLS Decision Day presented by AT&T match (TBD, Nov. 8, 3:30 p.m.) as Eastern Conference contenders clash on the final matchday of the regular season.

The ESPN/ABC matches will feature Spanish-language telecasts on ESPN Deportes or ESPN3 (in Spanish) and all five will stream live on the ESPN App.

Commentators Jon Champion (play-by-play) and Taylor Twellman (analyst) – who combined to call 19 matches during the MLS Is Back Tournament this summer – will provide English-language commentary. Richard Mendez (play-by-play) will join three-time MLS Cup champion Hérculez Gómez for Spanish-language commentary on three matches in October and Alex Pareja, for the November matches.

MLS on ABC and ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Sun, Oct 11 7 p.m. LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman Richard Mendez and Herculez Gomez ESPN, ESPN3 Sun, Oct 25 3:30 p.m. LAFC vs. LA Galaxy Champion and Twellman Mendez and Gomez ABC, ESPN Deportes Wed, Oct 28 10 p.m. Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy Champion and Twellman Mendez and Gomez ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Nov 1 3:30 p.m. Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union Champion and Twellman Mendez and Alex Pareja ABC, ESPN Deportes Sun, Nov 8 3:30 p.m. TBD Champion and Twellman Mendez and Pareja ABC, ESPN Deportes

MLS Live Out-of-Market Matches on ESPN+

ESPN+, the direct-to-consumer sports streaming service, will stream more than 75 MLS Live out-of-market games in this final phase of Major League Soccer’s 25th season. ESPN+ coverage will begin Saturday, Oct. 10, with two matches: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls at 6 p.m., and Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake at 10 p.m.

MLS Live on ESPN+ – Two Match Weeks:

Date Time (ET) Event Sat, Oct 10 6 p.m. Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls 10 p.m. Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake Sun, Oct 11 4:30 p.m. New York City FC vs. New England Revolution 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact 7:30 p.m. Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew 7:30 p.m. FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC 7:30 p.m. Chicago Fire FC vs. DC United 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City vs. Nashville SC 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC 10 p.m. Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes Wed, Oct 14 7:30 p.m. Montreal Impact vs. New England Patriots 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls 7:30 p.m. Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC 7:30 p.m. FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew 8 p.m. DC United vs. Philadelphia Union 8 p.m. Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United 8 p.m. Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC 8 p.m. Houston Dynamo vs. Nashville SC 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City 9:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers 10 p.m. Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids 10 p.m. Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC 10:30 p.m. LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Schedule subject to change

