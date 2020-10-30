ACC Network to Exclusively Televise ACC Operation Basketball and ACC Women’s Basketball Tipoff November 11-12

More than Eight Hours of Dedicated Coverage

Head Coaches and Student-Athletes from all 15 ACC Institutions to be Featured

Preseason All-ACC Teams and Polls Unveiled on Packer and Durham

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will exclusively televise the ACC’s annual preseason basketball media days – ACC Women’s Basketball Tipoff and ACC Operation Basketball, on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and Thursday, Nov. 12.

ACCN will have more than eight hours of dedicated coverage of these preseason virtual events. The ACC’s women’s head coaches and student-athletes will be featured from 5-7 p.m. ET, and the men’s head coaches and student-athletes from 7-9 p.m., each night of the two-day event.

Programming highlights include:

Panel discussions with all 15 ACC men’s and women’s basketball head coaches, including new additions to the league – Duke women’s coach Kara Lawson, Notre Dame women’s coach Niele Ivey and Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes

Roundtable interviews with student-athletes from each of the ACC’s institutions (the student-athlete lineups for both events will be announced at a later date)

Interviews with ACC Commissioner John Swofford on both November 11 and 12

Kelsey Riggs will host the virtual events, joined by ACC women’s basketball analysts Kelly Gramlich and Monica McNutt for Tipoff coverage, while ACC men’s basketball analysts Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock will be on hand for Operation Basketball.

Additionally, Packer and Durham, will unveil both men’s and women’s preseason All-ACC teams and the predicted order of finish live ACCN’s morning show leading into Tipoff and Operation Basketball. The women’s preseason All-ACC team and poll will be revealed at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and the men’s preseason All-ACC team and poll announced at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Date Time (ET) Programming Network Tue, Nov. 10 9 a.m. Packer and Durham WBB Preseason All-ACC Team and Poll Unveiled ACCN Wed, Nov. 11 9 a.m. Packer and Durham MBB Preseason All-ACC Team and Poll Unveiled ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tipoff Kelsey Riggs, Kelly Gramlich, Monica McNutt ACCN 7 p.m. ACC Operation Basketball Riggs, Carlos Boozer, Luke Hancock ACCN Thu, Nov. 12 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tipoff Riggs, Gramlich, McNutt ACCN 7 p.m. ACC Operation Basketball Riggs, Boozer, Hancock ACCN

ACC Tipoff/Operation Basketball – Head Coach Lineup

*subject to change

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 5-7 p.m.

Amanda Butler (Clemson)

Kara Lawson (Duke)

Nell Fortner (Georgia Tech)

Katie Meier (Miami)

Wes Moore (NC State)

Courtney Banghart (North Carolina)

Lance White (Pitt)

Tina Thompson (Virginia)

Kenny Brooks (Virginia Tech)

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7-9 p.m.

Brad Brownell (Clemson)

Mike Krzyzewski (Duke)

Leonard Hamilton (Florida State)

Jim Larrañaga (Miami)

Roy Williams (North Carolina)

Steve Forbes (Wake Forest)

Thursday, Nov. 12, 5-7 p.m.

Joanna Bernabei-McNamee (Boston College)

Brooke Wycoff (Florida State)

Jeff Walz (Louisville)

Niele Ivey (Notre Dame)

Quentin Hillsman (Syracuse)

Jen Hoover (Wake Forest)

Thursday, Nov. 12, 7-9 p.m.

Jim Christian (Boston College)

Josh Pastner (Georgia Tech)

Chris Mack (Louisville)

Kevin Keatts (NC State)

Mike Brey (Notre Dame)

Jeff Capel (Pitt)

Jim Boeheim (Syracuse)

Tony Bennett (Virginia)

Mike Young (Virginia Tech)

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com