College GameDay Built by The Home Depot to Originate from the Masters Tournament in Augusta

ESPN and Augusta National Golf Club are bringing two sporting event traditions together in a unique way, as College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is set to originate from the Masters Tournament, which was postponed from its traditional April date due to the pandemic, on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Augusta, Ga. The 11-time Emmy Award winning traveling pregame show (9 a.m. – noon ET) will emanate from the Par 3 course, the site of the Masters Par 3 contest.

“Anytime College GameDay travels to a new destination it’s special, and the opportunity to be on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club during the Masters is extraordinary,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content. “As this iconic event coincides with the college football season for the first time, we look forward to getting fans ready for a football Saturday, while also showcasing the Masters and the greatest golfers in the world.”

Longtime ESPN host Rece Davis, who is in his sixth season hosting the show, will be joined on-site by five time Emmy Award-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit, Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl MVP Desmond Howard, College Football Hall of Fame inductee and former Georgia All-American David Pollack, researcher Chris “The Bear” Fallica, who is in his 25th year on the show, former two-sport student-athlete (basketball and volleyball) and Georgia undergraduate and MBA alum Maria Taylor, and Tom Rinaldi – who will balance dual roles as he reports on the Masters for the 13th year, as well as contributing to College GameDay’s storytelling. Analyst Lee Corso, a staple on the show since its inception, will be live from his home in Orlando, Fla. Additional contributors include Jen Lada, Pat McAfee and Gene Wojciechowski.

While the show proceeds with no live spectators, ESPN debuted a ‘virtual pit’ this season that gives fans across the country – from all schools, conferences and divisions (even if their team isn’t playing this fall) – the opportunity to be part of College GameDay each week. Fans can register at www.collegegameday.com for a chance to join the live show.

Golf fans will have more ways to watch the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on ESPN and ESPN+ than ever before this year with new offerings and expanded coverage during the week of Nov. 9-15.

In its 13th year at the Masters, ESPN will again televise live play of the first and second rounds of the Tournament from 1-5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12-13. Expanding the coverage this year will be new, supplemental live streams on ESPN+, including exclusive practice round programs on Nov. 10-11. Also, viewers will be able to watch Featured Holes coverage on ESPN+ of Holes 4, 5 and 6 for all four days of the Masters Tournament, the first time the three holes have ever been highlighted in special coverage, and other live streams including Amen Corner, Holes 15-16 and Featured Groups during Tournament play. SportsCenter also will have dedicated coverage from the Masters all week.

While College GameDay is making its first trip to Augusta National, the show has previously welcomed PGA Tour players Rickie Fowler (former Oklahoma State golfer) and Justin Thomas (former Alabama golfer) as guest pickers in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

