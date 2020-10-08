Domonique Foxworth Signs Multi-Year Extension with The Undefeated

Will continue to contribute to The Undefeated and across ESPN platforms

Foxworth profiles Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu in latest ESPN Cover Story on Thursday, Oct. 15

Writer and commentator Domonique Foxworth has signed a new multi-year extension with The Undefeated, ESPN’s content initiative exploring the intersection of sports, race and culture. The former NFL player and NFL Players Association president will continue to contribute to The Undefeated and across ESPN platforms, including programs such as Get Up, First Take, Outside the Lines and Highly Questionable.

Foxworth is a thoughtful and highly-respected voice on topics that intersect sports and race, as well as labor issues, football analysis, and more. In addition to having played seven NFL seasons, Foxworth understands the business aspects of sports as well as anyone from his work with both the NFL and NBA players associations where he played an integral role in the collective bargaining process.

“I am thrilled to be back with The Undefeated during this period when the intersection of race, culture and sports is as important as it has ever been,” said Foxworth.

Next week, Foxworth profiles Kansas Chiefs All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu in the latest ESPN Cover Story. The multi-platform piece – which will include video elements on SportsCenter and other ESPN programs – highlights Mathieu’s journey from growing up in New Orleans through his celebrated college career at LSU to the 28 year-old’s recent Super Bowl LIV championship season with the Chiefs.

Kevin Merida, Senior Vice President and Editor-in-Chief, The Undefeated, added: ““Dom is brilliant—as an analyst, a writer, a host, a thinker. I believe he is the most versatile former professional athlete working in media today. And he is a generous colleague. We are honored to have him at The Undefeated.”

In addition to his written pieces and host role with the recurring digital series “I Don’t Give a Damn” and “The Roundtable” for The Undefeated, Foxworth regularly appears on Highly Questionable, Around the Horn, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and other ESPN programs. He also contributes to ESPN Daily and other ESPN Audio podcasts.

Foxworth played seven NFL seasons (2005-11) for three teams – Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens – after being selected in the third round (97th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft by Denver.

Elected by the Broncos in 2007 as an NFLPA player representative, Foxworth became the youngest vice president of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) Executive Committee, and one of the youngest players elected president of the NFLPA in 2012. After retiring from pro football, he earned an MBA from the Harvard Business School and was later appointed Chief Operating Officer of the NBA Players Association.

Foxworth grew up in Baltimore and attended the University of Maryland, where he was a three-time All-American. He and his family live in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

