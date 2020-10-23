ESPN Announces Final Week of 2020 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase

ESPN has announced matchups for the final week (Week 10) of the 2020 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase. The action begins on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU for Booker T. Washington (Oklahoma) vs. Bixby (Oklahoma) and continues on Friday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 with American Heritage (Florida) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida).

ESPN’s Jay Alter and Craig Haubert will be on the call for all Showcase games.

All games are being played in states where high school sports have been sanctioned by their respective high school associations and all participating schools will adhere to health and safety protocols outlined by those associations.

2020 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase Schedule (All game times are ET)

Player rankings are per ESPN 300 and ESPN Jr. 300

Please note: No player has signed with a school

Schools listed in parenthesis include a selection of top offers

Week 10:

Thursday, November 5 – Booker T. Washington (Oklahoma) vs. Bixby (Oklahoma)

8 p.m. on ESPNU from Bixby High School in Bixby, Okla.

Bixby was undefeated in 2019, winning their second consecutive OSSAA 6A-II Championship. They have claimed five of the last six state titles and return on offense senior QB Mason Williams (Drake, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Arkansas Tech) and junior RB/ATH Braylin Presley (Kansas, Memphis, William & Mary).

Booker T. Washington features a top recruit in junior No. 23 ranked player Gentry Williams -ATH (Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC) and as well as senior CB Keuan Parker (Arkansas commit).

Friday, November 6 – American Heritage (Florida) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)

8 p.m. on ESPN2 from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

American Heritage returns plenty of young talent from a team that went 10-2 last year, including three ranked ESPN Jr. 300 players (class of 2022): No. 108 Marvin Jones Jr. – OLB , No. 177 Jacolby Spells – WR and No. 180 Earl Little Jr. – CB

St. Thomas Aquinas finished a perfect 15-0 last year, capturing the 6A FHSAA Championship and going on to win the GEICO Bowl Series. They return three ranked ESPN 300 seniors: No. 12 Dallas Turner – DE (Alabama commit), No. 112 Tyreak Sapp – DE (Florida commit), No. 193 Jaydon Hood – ILB (Michigan commit) and junior No. 293 ranked player Anthony Hankerson -RB.

