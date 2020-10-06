ESPN Announces Weeks 6-9 of the ESPN GEICO High School Football Showcase

ESPN has announced weeks 6-9 of its ESPN GEICO High School Football Showcase, now it is 11th season. First up on the schedule is Lowndes (Georgia) vs. Valdosta (Georgia) on Friday, October 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

ESPN’s Jay Alter and Craig Haubert will be on the call for all Showcase games.

All games are being played in states where high school sports have been sanctioned by their respective high school associations and all participating schools will adhere to health and safety protocols outlined by those associations

2020 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase Schedule (All game times are ET.)

Player rankings are per ESPN 300 and ESPN Jr. 300

Please note: No player has signed with a school

Schools listed in parenthesis include a selection of top offers

Week 6

Friday, October 9 – Lowndes (Georgia) vs. Valdosta (Georgia)

8:00 p.m. on ESPN2 from Valdosta High School in Valdosta, Georgia

Lowndes was the GHSA 7A runner-up in 2019. Leading the way on offense will be QB Jacurri Brown—the No. 20 player in the class of 2022—while their defense returns DB – TJ Quinn (Louisville commit), DE – Jacques Hunter (Vanderbilt commit), DE – Leon Williams (Kent St commit) and LB – Thomas Davis (Miami, FL commit).

Valdosta’s longtime rivalry with Lowndes features a new face this season with Head Coach Rush Probst (former head coach at Hoover and Colquitt County); the WR core is deep with seniors Aalah Brown (Georgia Tech, Oregon, West Virginia) and Javonte Sherman (East Carolina commit), junior Tajh Sanders (Miami, Michigan State, Tennessee) and junior RB – Kaleb Robinson (Auburn, Georgia Tech, N.C. State), while the defense is led by LB – Jaylin Alderman (Louisville commit), along with the No. 236 junior, CB – JaDarian Rhym.

Week 7

Thursday, October 15 – Booker T. Washington (Louisiana) vs. Newman (Louisiana)

9:00 p.m. on ESPN2 from Newman High School in New Orleans, Louisiana

Newman was 9-2 last season and looks to improve behind sophomore QB Arch Manning, whose offers already include Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas. His top target, junior WR – AJ Johnson is also fielding offers from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Miami.

Booker T Washington lost to Newman last season by one score and return WR – Tyrese Johnson (Arizona commit) and DB – Damian Alexander (Prairie View A&M).



Friday, October 16th – Denton Guyer (Texas) vs. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

8:00 PM on ESPN2 from Dragon Stadium in Southlake, Texas

Guyer was 14-2 last season on their way to a UIL 6A DII runner-up finish. The No. 231 player, QB- Eli Stowers (Texas A&M commit), is protected up front by OL Knox Boyd (Texas Tech, Charlotte, Ivy League) and Gabe Blair (Colorado, Syracuse, UNLV). The defense returns depth with ATH KJ Liggins (Arkansas, Georgia, Texas A&M), DB Deuce Harmon (Texas A&M commit), LB Jordan Eubanks (Florida St. commit) and DE Cooper Lanz (Baylor commit).

Carroll was 13-1 last year and they return QB – Quinn Ewers (Texas commit), the No. 1 player in the class of 2022, and senior WR Brady Boyd (Minnesota commit). On defense the secondary is the strength with senior DB – Cinque Williams (Hawaii commit) and junior DB Avyonne Jones (Rutgers, Wisconsin).

Week 8

Friday, October 23 – Hamilton (Arizona) vs. Saguaro (Arizona)

9:00 PM on ESPN2 from Saguaro High school in Scottsdale, Arizona

Hamilton was a state semifinalist in 2019 and offensive firepower returns with QB – Nicco Marchiol, the No. 255 ranked junior, along with senior ATH’s Zachary Lewis (Nevada commit), Jack Howell (Colorado State commit) and sophomore ATH – Cole Martin (LSU, Oregon, Texas).

Saguaro beat Hamilton by four points in the state semifinals last year on their way to a runner-up finish. They return three ESPN 300 ranked seniors: No. 106 Quintin Somerville – DE (Michigan commit), No. 126 Bram Walden – OT (Oregon commit), No. #261 Denzel Burke – WR (Ohio State commit), as well as Darrion Dalton – DE (San Diego St commit)

Week 9

Friday, October 30 – Parkview (Georgia) vs. Grayson (Georgia)

8:00 PM on ESPN2 from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia

Grayson is consistently one of the most talented teams in Georgia. Senior recruits this season include: RB – Phil Mafah (Clemson commit), DE – Victoine Brown II (Louisville commit), DE- Noah Collin, as well as ATH’s Jamal Haynes and Sebastian Sagar who are both committed to Georgia Tech. Depth is not an issue for Grayson, as their junior and sophomore classes already have several recruits with Division I offers.

Parkview advanced to the GHSA 7A semifinals last season, and they return the No. 243 player, RB – Cody Brown (Tennessee commit) along with a pair of 3-star WR’s in Bryce Fleetwood and Jared Brown. In the secondary, CB – Ronnie Hamrick II is committed to UCF and S – Quincy Bryan is committed to Wake Forest.

-30-