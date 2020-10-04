ESPN Continues its 2020 MLB Postseason Coverage with Every Game on ESPN Radio

Mendoza to Become First Woman to Serve as National Game Analyst for World Series on Any Platform

Shulman Begins Milestone 10th Season as Radio Voice of Fall Classic

ESPN continues its 2020 Major League Baseball Postseason coverage this week as ESPN Radio will nationally broadcast every game from the Division Series, beginning Monday, October 5, through the World Series, starting Tuesday, October 20. ESPN Radio, in its 23rd year as the national audio home of the Fall Classic, began its postseason coverage with the MLB Wild Card Series. ESPN Radio commentators will broadcast all 2020 playoff games from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios.

The audio from ESPN Radio’s MLB Postseason broadcasts is available to stream on the ESPN App and on ESPNRadio.com. In addition, the MLB Postseason on ESPN Radio is also available on Sirius XM Channel 80.

The American League Division Series begins Monday, October 5, with Game 1 of the Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics series at 4 p.m. ET and Game 1 of the New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays series at 8 p.m. The National League Division Series begins Tuesday, October 6, with Game 1 of the Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins series at 7 p.m. and Game 1 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres series at 10 p.m. The full game schedule is available at ESPNRadio.com and will be updated regularly. It is also available at MLB.com/Postseason.

Jessica Mendoza continues trailblazing journey

ESPN baseball and softball analyst Jessica Mendoza will join Dan Shulman and Chris Singleton for World Series commentary to become the first woman to serve as a national game analyst for the Fall Classic on any platform. The trailblazing Mendoza made another piece of history during the MLB Wild Card Series when she became the first woman to serve as a solo game analyst for a nationally-televised playoff game. Mendoza, Shulman and Singleton are calling games throughout the MLB Postseason.

Dan Shulman’s 10th World Series

The 2020 World Series, emanating from the established neutral site of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas – home of the Texas Rangers – begins Tuesday, October 20, with Game 1. Dan Shulman will enter his 10th year as the national radio voice of the Fall Classic, having called every one since 2011. He’ll be joined by Sunday Night Baseball radio analyst Singleton (third year) and Mendoza to form a new three-person broadcast team.

ESPN Radio commentators

American League Division Series: Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics – Dave O’Brien, Jim Bowden New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays – Dan Shulman, Chris Singleton

National League Division Series Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Jon Sciambi, Kyle Peterson Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins: Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian



American League Championship Series: Dan Shulman, Chris Singleton

National League Championship Series: Jon Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza

World Series: Dan Shulman, Chris Singleton, Jessica Mendoza.

