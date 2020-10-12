ESPN Deportes to Televise Super Bowl LV in Spanish in the U.S.

The National Football League and CBS have reached an agreement with ESPN Deportes to televise Super Bowl LV in Spanish on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET, live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl. Under the agreement, ESPN Deportes will also provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of an AFC Divisional Playoff game and the AFC Championship Game, the first time the league’s AFC Championship Game will air on a Spanish-language network in the U.S.

This is the third Super Bowl telecast for ESPN Deportes, which also presents weekly Monday Night Football games in Spanish throughout the NFL regular season, as well as a Wild Card Playoff game, the Pro Bowl and NFL Draft. The network also features comprehensive news and information coverage, including studio shows such as NFL Live.

“The NFL’s Hispanic fan base is rapidly expanding and growing more passionate every day,” said Amanda Herald, Vice President, Marketing Strategy, Operations & Planning for the NFL. “It is of the utmost importance to us to make NFL football accessible to Spanish-speaking fans and we are ecstatic to see this come to fruition with ESPN Deportes during the postseason.”

“The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year and we are proud to once again collaborate with the NFL and CBS to serve as the exclusive Spanish-language home for the event,” said Freddy Rolon, Vice President, Programming, Acquisitions, ESPN. “We are also excited to offer the AFC Championship in Spanish for the first time in the U.S.”

To complement the live Super Bowl telecast, ESPN Deportes will present coverage throughout Super Bowl week.

-30-

12 de octubre de 2020

ESPN Deportes televisará el Super Bowl LV en español en EE. UU.

El acuerdo con la NFL y CBS también incluye los derechos exclusivos en español para transmitir un partido de la división de la AFC y el campeonato de la AFC, siendo la primera vez que se transmitirá el campeonato de la AFC en una cadena de idioma español en EE. UU.

La National Football League y CBS han llegado a un acuerdo con ESPN Deportes para televisar el Super Bowl LV en español el domingo 7 de febrero de 2021, aproximadamente a las 6:30 p.m. ET (hora del este), en vivo desde el Estadio Raymond James en Tampa, Florida. El acuerdo establece que ESPN Deportes también brindará la cobertura exclusiva en español de un partido eliminatorio de división de la AFC y del campeonato de la AFC; esta será la primera vez que se transmitirá el campeonato de la AFC de la liga en una cadena de idioma español en EE. UU.

Esta es la tercera transmisión televisiva del Super Bowl para ESPN Deportes, que también presenta semanalmente partidos de Monday Night Football en español durante la temporada regular de la NFL, así como un partido de Wildcard, el Pro Bowl y el NFL Draft. La cadena también ofrece cobertura de noticias e información, que incluye programas en estudio como NFL Live.

“El número de aficionados hispanos de la NFL se está expandiendo rápidamente y cada día muestra más pasión por el juego”, comentó Amanda Herald, vicepresidenta de estrategias de marketing, operaciones y planificación de la NFL. “Para nosotros, es sumamente importante que los fans que hablan español tengan acceso al fútbol americano de la NFL, y nos alegra muchísimo ver que durante la postemporada esto será una realidad a través de ESPN Deportes”.

“El Super Bowl es el mayor evento deportivo del año, y nos enorgullece colaborar una vez más con la NFL y con CBS para televisar el evento en exclusivo en español”, añadió Freddy Rolón, vicepresidente de programación y adquisiciones de ESPN. “Además, estamos muy contentos de poder ofrecer el campeonato de la AFC en español por primera vez en EE. UU.”

Para complementar la transmisión televisiva en vivo del Super Bowl, ESPN Deportes ofrecerá cobertura durante toda la semana del Super Bowl.

-30-