ESPN Events Cancels Two Postseason Bowls for 2020 Season

Photo of Anna Negron Anna Negron

ESPN Events will cancel two of its 17 postseason college football bowl games for the 2020 season. The Bahamas Bowl and the Hawaii Bowl, which were both set to be played in December, have been cancelled due to the current health pandemic and travel restrictions.

“We are disappointed that we aren’t able to stage events at these premier destinations this year,” said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming & ESPN Events. “We are committed to bringing both games back in 2021, and we thank our conference partners, sponsors and the local communities for their ongoing support and understanding.”

More details surrounding the bowl season are forthcoming.

