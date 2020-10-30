ESPN Events Reveals 13-Game College Football Bowl Schedule for 2020-21

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, has set dates, times and networks for 13 owned and operated bowl games for the 2020-21 college football season.

The Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl kicks off the bowl season on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. All other ESPN owned and operated bowl games will air on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC, including the Montgomery Bowl (December 23), which has been added for this year.

Due to the ongoing health pandemic, ESPN Events and Fenway Sports Management are postponing the inaugural launch of the Fenway Bowl. The new addition to the Bowl Season lineup, which will feature teams from the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), will now take place at Fenway Park in 2021.

As previously announced, the Bahamas Bowl, Hawaii Bowl and Celebration Bowl will all return in 2021.

A decision regarding the Las Vegas Bowl will be announced in the near future.

The ESPN Events lineup will be part of the overall 35-game college football bowl schedule on ESPN networks this season.

ESPN Events Bowl Slate

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

The fourth annual Frisco Bowl will air on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. on ESPN, from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Myrtle Beach Bowl

The inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl is slated to make its debut on Monday, Dec. 21, at 2:30 p.m., on ESPN. The game is set to be played at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The 24th annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is slated for Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. The game will be held at Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Boca Raton Bowl

The seventh edition of the Boca Raton Bowl is scheduled for December 22, at 7 p.m., on ESPN, from FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University.

Montgomery Bowl

ESPN Events has added one bowl to its roster for the 2020 season, set for Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 from historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

New Mexico Bowl

The 15th edition of the New Mexico Bowl is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 24, at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Camellia Bowl

The seventh annual Camellia Bowl will be played on Christmas Day, from the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Kicking off a doubleheader on ABC, the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl will be played Saturday, Dec. 26, at noon, from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Cure Bowl

Acquired by ESPN Events in May 2020, the Cure Bowl will be played Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on December 26, at noon on ESPN.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Following the Gasparilla Bowl, the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl is set for 3:30 p.m., on ABC. The bowl will be played at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on SMU’s campus.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

The 18th edition of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl will be played on Thursday, Dec. 31. Kickoff is set for noon on ESPN from TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Texas Bowl

The Texas Bowl, in its 15th year, is set for December 31, at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston.

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

The 15th annual TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl will be played at historic Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, Jan. 1 (noon, ESPN2).

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 35 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes four early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, a college softball event and two college award shows, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

-30-