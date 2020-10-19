ESPN Radio to Provide National Coverage of 2020 MLB World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Baseball Tonight to Document Fall Classic

ESPN Radio will provide national coverage of the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts square off with the Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena at the neutral site of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas – home of the Texas Rangers. The series begins with Game 1 on Tuesday, October 20, at 8 p.m. ET. This season marks ESPN Radio’s 23rdconsecutive year of World Series coverage. The audio from ESPN Radio’s coverage will be available to stream via the ESPN Appand ESPNRadio.com. It is also available on Sirius XM’s Channel 80.

ESPN commentator and Olympic gold medalist Jessica Mendoza will become the first woman to serve as a national World Series game analyst on any platform when she calls the 2020 Fall Classic on ESPN Radio. The pioneering analyst has achieved several firsts during her ESPN tenure. She was the first woman to serve as a game analyst for a nationally televised MLB regular-season game, a nationally televised MLB Postseason game and earlier this month became the first woman to serve as a solo analyst for a nationally televised MLB Postseason game.

Veteran MLB play-by-play commentator Dan Shulman, the national radio voice of the World Series, will call his 10th straight Fall Classic, having started in 2011. Shulman, who also calls Toronto Blue Jays games and is a leading commentator for ESPN’s college basketball coverage, joins Mendoza and Chris Singleton to form the new ESPN Radio World Series broadcast team. Singleton, who played six MLB seasons, is in his third year of World Series radio coverage. The trio will call games from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios. Additionally, ESPN Senior MLB Insider Buster Olney will contribute reports, remotely.

2020 World Series schedule

Date Game Tue, Oct. 20 World Series Game 1 Wed, Oct. 21 World Series Game 2 Fri, Oct. 23 World Series Game 3 Sat, Oct. 24 World Series Game 4 Sun, Oct. 25 World Series Game 5* if necessary Tue, Oct. 27 World Series Game 6* if necessary Wed, Oct. 28 World Series Game 7* if necessary

Marc Kestecher will host ESPN Radio’s World Series pre-game show, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on game days. Kestecher will preview each game and will be joined by ESPN MLB reporters to provide the latest news updates.

ESPN’s Baseball Tonight will document the Fall Classic with pregame shows throughout the Dodgers vs. Rays series. Veteran baseball commentator Karl Ravech hosts Baseball Tonight with analyst and World Series Champion Mark Teixeira, analyst Tim Kurkjian, and appearances by ESPN Senior MLB Insiders Buster Olney and Jeff Passan. Plus, live updates from reporters on site at Globe Life Field. Here is the Baseball Tonight schedule:

Baseball Tonight schedule

Date Time (ET) Platform Tue, Oct. 20 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Oct. 21 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Oct. 23 7 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN App Sun, Oct. 25* 6 p.m. ESPN, ESPN App Tue, Oct. 27* 7 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, Oct. 28* 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN App

*if games are necessary

ESPN will also thoroughly document the 2020 World Series across its news and information platforms, including SportsCenter, with highlights, expert commentary and analysis, special interviews and live reports throughout the event. ESPN reporters Jeff Passan and Alden Gonzalez will be on site at Globe Life Field for the World Series.

ESPN will carry the 2020 World Series on its television and digital platforms in Brazil, the Pac-Rim, Spanish-speaking Latin America, the Caribbean, sub-Saharan Africa and the Netherlands. It will also air on its brand licensee BT Sport platform in the United Kingdom & Ireland, plus select countries throughout Europe and Africa via its ESPN Player direct-to-consumer platform.

