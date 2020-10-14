ESPN to Air GEICO Top Flight Invite on Sunday, Oct. 25

Elite Programs Selected for Eight Team Club Basketball Tournament

Four Games Available on ESPNU & ESPN2

ESPN will air four games from the 2020 GEICO Top Flight Invite—a newly created pre-season event—on Sunday, Oct. 25, beginning at 1 p.m. on ESPNU before shifting to ESPN2 at 3 p.m. for the remaining three games. The three-day tournament at Highland High School in Gilbert, Ariz. brings together eight elite club basketball teams from six states. All games will be called by Brock Bowling and analyst/national recruiting director Paul Biancardi.

“After a summer with little to no high-profile basketball, the GEICO Top Flight Invite is an incredible platform to prepare for the season, said Paul Biancardi, ESPN analyst and national recruiting director. “This event will serve as an early pre-season measuring stick for some of the most elite teams and talent in the country. Looking at the rosters, the talent is especially strong among all classes with many ESPN ranked players competing, including No. 1prospect Chet Holmgren.”

Participating Teams:

The eight team field, including their top recruits ranked in the ESPN 100 (class of 2021), ESPN 60 (class of 2022) and ESPN 25 (class of 2023):

National Spotlight (Bradenton, Florida) : 7 Moussa Diabate, No. 26 Charles Bediako, No. 51 Benny Williams (Syracuse commit), No. 6 junior Jaden Bradley, No. 9 junior Jarace Walker, No. 34 junior Eric Dailey Jr. and No. junior 36 Jett Howard

7 Moussa Diabate, No. 26 Charles Bediako, No. 51 Benny Williams (Syracuse commit), No. 6 junior Jaden Bradley, No. 9 junior Jarace Walker, No. 34 junior Eric Dailey Jr. and No. junior 36 Jett Howard Prolific Prep (Napa Valley, California): 8 Nate Bittle (Oregon commit), No. 50 Isa Silva (Stanford), No. 22 junior Kamari Lands

8 Nate Bittle (Oregon commit), No. 50 Isa Silva (Stanford), No. 22 junior Kamari Lands LV Orange (Las Vegas, Nevada ): 37 Zaon Collins (UNLV commit), No. 56 Will McClendon (UCLA commit)

37 Zaon Collins (UNLV commit), No. 56 Will McClendon (UCLA commit) Team Sizzle (Minneapolis, Minnesota) : 1 Chet Holmgren

1 Chet Holmgren Air Nado (Henderson, Nevada): 4 Jaden Hardy, No. 42 Frankie Collins (Michigan)

4 Jaden Hardy, No. 42 Frankie Collins (Michigan) STORM (Huntersville, North Carolina) : 3 sophomore Mikey Williams

3 sophomore Mikey Williams Big Red (Santa Ana, California): 53 Wilhelm Breidenbach (Nebraska commit)

53 Wilhelm Breidenbach (Nebraska commit) Tri-Star Basketball (Phoenix, Arizona ): Carson Basham (Pepperdine commit)

Notable opening round matchup includes include Team Sizzle and No. 1 Chet Holmgren vs Air Nado and. No. 4 Jaden Hardy. Full bracket information and coverage of quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will be available on Who’s Next HS.

The GEICO Top Flight Invite Bracket was created by Paragon Marketing Group in conjunction with the Border League, which is operated by Classic Events

Tournament action culminates on Sunday, Oct. 25 with live coverage on ESPN networks:

Date Time Game Network Sun, Oct 25 1 p.m. Seventh place game ESPNU 3 p.m. Fifth place game ESPN2 5 p.m. Third place game ESPN2 7 p.m. Championship game ESPN2

In accordance with Arizona state regulated policy and for the safety of athletes, coaches, staff, and spectators, The GEICO Top Flight Invite/The Border League will have limited capacity within each venue, as well as limited media capacity.

Further event information can be found here: positionsports.com/BorderLeague

Ticket information can be found here S34T.com

-30-

