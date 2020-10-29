ESPN to Exclusively Televise its 10th Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on November 3

Karl Ravech to Unveil the Winners with Analyst and Five-Time Gold Glove Award Winner Mark Teixeira

Bristol, CT - November 7, 2016 - Studio A: Gold Glove Awards during the 2016 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

ESPN will exclusively televise its 10th Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on Tuesday, November 3, at 8 p.m. ET from its Bristol, Conn. studios. Veteran baseball commentator Karl Ravech will host the one-hour show and unveil the winners with analyst and five-time Gold Glove Award winner Mark Teixeira. The show will also be available to stream live via the ESPN App.

The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards are presented annually to the best defensive player in both the American League and the National League at all nine positions. The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show telecast on ESPN will also include virtual interviews with select award winners.

The Chicago Cubs lead the National League with seven finalists for Gold Glove Awards, while the Chicago White Sox lead the American League with five finalists. In total, 24 MLB Clubs are represented by Gold Glove Award finalists.

All 18 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners will be eligible for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award, which is given to the best defensive player in each league. After the conclusion of the show, fans will be able to vote for the Platinum Glove Award winners at Rawlings.com.

2020 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists (listed in alphabetical order by position)

Position American League National League
Pitcher Griffin Canning, Los Angles Angels Max Fried, Atlanta Braves
  Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs
  Zach Plesac, Cleveland Indians Alec Mills, Chicago Cubs
     
Catcher Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox Tucker Barnhart, Cincinnati Reds
  James McCann, Chicago White Sox Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
  Roberto Pérez, Cleveland Indians Jacob Stallings, Pittsburgh Pirates
     
First Base Yuli Gurriel, Houston Astros Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants
  Matt Olson, Oakland Athletics Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
  Evan White, Seattle Mariners Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs
     
Second Base Cesar Hernandez, Cleveland Indians Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates
  Nicky Lopez, Kansas City Royals Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs
  Danny Mendick, Chicago White Sox Kolten Wong, St. Louis Cardinals
  Jonathan Schoop, Detroit Tigers  
     
Third Base Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Texas Rangers Brian Anderson, Miami Marlins
  Yoán Moncada, Chicago White Sox Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
  Gio Urshela, New York Yankees Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
     
Shortstop Carlos Correa, Houston Astros Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs
  J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners Miguel Rojas, Miami Marlins
  Niko Goodrum, Detroit Tigers Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves
     
Left Field Alex Gordon, Kansas City Royals Shogo Akiyama, Cincinnati Reds
  Lourdes Gurriel, Jr., Toronto Blue Jays Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis Cardinals
  Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros David Peralta, Arizona Diamondbacks
     
Center Field Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
  Ramón Laureano, Oakland Athletics Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
  Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres
     
Right Field Clint Frazier, New York Yankees Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
  Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies
  Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles Kole Calhoun, Arizona Diamondbacks
    Jason Heyward, Chicago Cubs

