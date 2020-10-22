ESPN+ To Expand Premium Editorial Offering and Daily ESPN Radio Programming

Beginning November 9, ESPN+ will feature even more daily studio programming and written content from signature ESPN voices – delivering insights, context and personality

ESPN+ to be exclusive home for the daily telecasts of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Greeny, The Max Kellerman Show, Chiney & Golic Jr., as well as Jorge Ramos y Su Banda

ESPN+ Editorial: written work from more than 20 additional ESPN reporters and analysts adds even more depth and breadth to collection of exclusive analysis, insight and perspective

As part of the continued development of its fast-growing and multi-faceted direct-to-consumer sports service, ESPN+ will expand its premium written content offering and daily studio show programming, beginning November 9, when it will become the exclusive home for the live and replay telecasts of four signature ESPN Radio shows, a popular daily Spanish-language show and adding exclusive written content from more than 20 additional ESPN reporters and analysts.

“These moves bring additional personality, insight and entertainment to ESPN+ every day, while cementing a daily studio lineup and building a deeper, broader collection of written work that makes fans smarter,” said Connor Schell, Executive Vice President of Content, ESPN. “The combination of talented, trusted ESPN voices and unmatched insider expertise, alongside the entire 30 for 30 library and groundbreaking originals that feature some of the biggest names in sports, means ESPN+ is offering subscribers a collection of premium video and written content they cannot find anywhere else.”

“ESPN+ has established itself as the industry-leading and fastest-growing sports streaming service, but we have no intention of taking that position for granted,” said Russell Wolff, Executive Vice president and General Manager, ESPN+. “A core part of what ESPN+ gives subscribers is exclusive original content that complements our live sports – content that, whether written or video, is truly distinctive because of the expert voices it comes from, and the exceptional insights, context, creativity and personality it delivers.”

ESPN+ also continues to expand its live sports and original programming as well with the recent start of a multi-year agreement for exclusive coverage of Germany’s Bundesliga, the addition of Scottish Premiership soccer, PGA Tour golf and acclaimed coverage of the recent PGA Championship, new college sports agreements with the Southland Conference and Patriot League, this weekend’s highly-anticipated UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje, the new season of ESPN+ NFL PrimeTime, the upcoming second season of Emmy-nominated Peyton’s Places and much more.

It has nearly tripled its subscribers in the past year – reaching more than 8.5 million (as of June 2020) – and continues to grow.

ESPN Radio TV on ESPN+

Beginning Monday, November 9, ESPN+ will be the exclusive home for studio television programs of The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz, Greeny, Chiney & Golic Jr., The Max Kellerman Show – introducing a significant expansion of daily sports talk studio programming on ESPN+, and adding more ESPN personalities to the ESPN+ lineup. Fans will be able to stream the popular daily programs LIVE as they happen across devices or watch them on-demand around their own schedule.

The audio broadcasts, and the podcasts of each show, will continue to be available without a subscription wherever fans stream or listen to ESPN Radio and ESPN podcasts.

The new programming helps broaden and enhance an ESPN+ studio programming lineup that now includes multi-sport talk programming and sport-specific highlight and analysis programming.

In addition to ESPN Radio on ESPN+, studio programming on ESPN+ includes: NFL PrimeTime with Chris Berman and Booger McFarland, ESPN FC (soccer), The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry (fantasy sports), In The Crease with Linda Cohn and Barry Melrose (NHL), Ariel & The Bad Guy (MMA), Inside 30 for 30 and more.

ESPN+ Premium Editorial

The ESPN+ premium editorial content offering continues a long history of subscription-supported editorial content on ESPN digital platforms – dating back to the very beginning of ESPN.com (originally ESPNET SportsZone) more than 25 years ago. The strength of its subscription-supported editorial has been a key component of ESPN developing the broadest, deepest and furthest reaching digital sports offering in the world.

Beginning November 9, the stellar collection of talented ESPN+ writers will expand, with ESPN+ subscribers having exclusive access to the insider perspective, analysis and insight-driven work by some of the most recognized experts and in the industry.

News reporting, investigative work and select other written content from ESPN+ writers will continue to be available, without a subscription, across ESPN digital properties – as will the work of dozens of other popular and distinguished ESPN writers and reporters.

Among those whose distinctive analysis, insights and feature writing will now be part of ESPN+: Malika Andrews, Kevin Arnovitz, Bill Barnwell, Stephania Bell, Matthew Berry, Michael Collins, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, Kirk Goldsberry, Alden Gonzalez, Dan Graziano, Baxter Holmes, Zach Lowe, Jackie MacMullan, Jeff Passan, Dave Schoenfield, Kevin Seifert, Ramona Shelburne, Andre Snellings, Wright Thompson, Seth Wickersham, Brian Windhorst, and Greg Wyshynski.

They join an already well-established ESPN+ editorial roster that includes: Jay Bilas, Jeff Borzello, Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan Cockcroft, Brad Doolittle, Chris Fallica, Jeremy Fowler, John Gasaway, Jonathan Givony, Preston Johnson, Eric Karabell, Mel Kiper Jr., Doug Kezirian, Tom Luginbill, Bobby Marks, Kiley McDaniel, Todd McShay, Buster Olney, Kevin Pelton, Adam Rittenberg, Tom Van Haaren, Field Yates and exclusive work of Football Outsiders, Pro Football Focus and FanGraphs. ESPN+ also already features exclusive Spanish-language written content, including in-depth analysis from Rodrigo Fáez, Jordi Blanco and Iván Cañada, among others.

Jorge Ramos y Su Banda

Also beginning November 9, ESPN+ will become the exclusive home for the daily telecast of Jorge Ramos y Su Banda. The daily program is hosted by Ramos – the renowned “voice of the Americas” – who is joined by co-hosts Hernán Pereyra, Carolina de Las Salas and José del Valle, along with a band of other contributors. Monday through Friday, the show brings Spanish-speaking sports fans analysis of the headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives on the world of soccer and other trending topics in the world of sports. Fans will be able to stream the popular daily program LIVE as it happens across devices or watch on-demand around their own schedule.

The addition of Jorge Ramos y Su Banda adds to the daily Spanish-language studio programming on ESPN+, joining Fuera de Juego as it continues to enhance how it serves a growing audience of U.S. Hispanic subscribers. In addition to studio programming, ESPN+ has built the most comprehensive soccer lineup anywhere in the US and offers Spanish commentary on more than 1000 live sporting events per year, including UFC, Top Rank Boxing, Major League Baseball, PFL and others.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 8.5 million subscribers.

Programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC events, hundreds of MLB and NHL games, college sports (including football, basketball and nearly a dozen other sports from 20 conferences), top domestic and international soccer (Bundesliga, Serie A, FA Cup, MLS, Copa Del Rey, EFL Championship, Carabao Cup, Eredivisie, and more), Golf (coverage from PGA Tour, The Masters and PGA Championship), Top Rank Boxing, Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, exclusive ESPN+ Original series and studio shows (including ESPN+ NFL PrimeTime, Peyton’s Places, Detail, Bettor Days, ESPN FC, Our Time, Dana White’s Contender Series, and many more), plus exclusive access to the entire library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

