ESPN Unveils 35-Game College Football Bowl Season Schedule for 2020-21

College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Set for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium

Thirteen ESPN Events Owned and Operated Bowl Games

Bowl Season Kicks Off Saturday, Dec. 19 with Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

ESPN will televise a 35-game college football bowl season schedule in 2020-21, continuing its long-standing commitment to the sport. The schedule features 13 ESPN Events owned and operated games , the College Football Playoff Semifinals (Friday, Jan. 1) and the entire New Year’s Six, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T (Monday, Jan. 11) from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Bowl Season Begins December 19

Capital One Bowl Mania kicks off Saturday, Dec. 19 with ESPN Events’ Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl from Frisco, Texas at 7 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s lineup includes the new Montgomery Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 23 (7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2), in addition to Camellia Bowl, also in Montgomery, Ala., which will be played on Friday, Dec. 25.

The busiest day of ESPN’s bowl campaign will be Saturday, Dec. 26, when six games are scheduled across ESPN and ABC beginning at noon with the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa and the Cure Bowl in Orlando.

ESPN continues to be the industry’s home to college football’s postseason, airing 35 of the 37 bowl games that are scheduled to be played during the newly rebranded Bowl Season.

College Football Playoff Semifinals on New Year’s Day – The Rose Bowl Game and Allstate Sugar Bowl

This season’s College Football Playoff Semifinals will return to its traditional New Year’s Day date on ESPN. The Rose Bowl Game (5 p.m.) and Allstate Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m.) will host this year’s CFP Semifinals, while the New Year’s Six’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN) is also scheduled for Jan. 1.

The New Year’s Six also features the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 30 (7:15 p.m.) and a pair of games on Saturday, Jan. 2 – the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (4 p.m.) followed by the Capital One Orange Bowl (8 p.m.), all on ESPN.

ESPN’s 2020-21 Bowl Season Schedule

Date Time (ET) Bowl Game Network Sat, Dec 19 7 p.m. Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl **

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas ESPN Mon, Dec 21 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl **

Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C. ESPN Tue, Dec 22 3:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl **

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho ESPN 7 p.m. Boca Raton Bowl **

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla. ESPN Wed, Dec 23 3:30 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans ESPN 7 p.m. Montgomery Bowl **

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. ESPN or ESPN2 Thu, Dec 24 3:30 p.m. New Mexico Bowl **

TBD, Albuquerque, N.M. ESPN Fri, Dec 25 2:30 p.m. Camellia Bowl **

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. ESPN Sat, Dec 26 Noon Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl **

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa ABC Cure Bowl **

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla. ESPN 3:30 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl **

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas ABC 3:30 p.m. LendingTree Bowl

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala. ESPN 7 p.m. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La. ESPN 10:15 p.m. Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field, Phoenix ESPN Mon, Dec 28 2:30 p.m. Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md. ESPN Tue, Dec 29 2 p.m. New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium, New York ESPN 5:30 p.m. Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando ESPN 9 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas ESPN Wed, Dec 30 Noon Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte ESPN 3:30 p.m. TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn. ESPN 7:15 p.m. Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas ESPN 10:45 p.m. LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. ESPN Thu, Dec 31 Noon Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl **

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas ESPN 4 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis ESPN 8 p.m. Texas Bowl **

NRG Stadium, Houston ESPN Fri, Jan 1 Noon TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl **

Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala. ESPN2 12:30 p.m. Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta ESPN 1 p.m. Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando ABC 5 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at The Rose Bowl Game

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. ESPN 8:45 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans ESPN Sat, Jan 2 Noon TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville ESPN 12:30 p.m. Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa ABC 4 p.m. PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. ESPN 8 p.m. Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. ESPN Mon, Jan 11 8 p.m. College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. ESPN

All times Eastern. Subject to change.

** ESPN Events bowl games

Note: A decision regarding the Las Vegas Bowl will be announced in the near future