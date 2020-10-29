ESPN2 to Televise Pro Day Featuring Draft Prospects Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey

The Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey Pro Day will air tonight, October 29, at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2. Edwards and Maxey, two draft prospects – projected at No. 1 and No. 12, respectively – will each participate in a 20-minute workout that will include a mix of half court and full court drills, as well as on-air interviews.

ESPN college basketball analysts Jay Bilas and Dalen Cuff will serve as commentators for the event, with ESPN insider and draft expert Mike Schmitz on site at the Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

