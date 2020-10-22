ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. Studios to Host Virtual 2020 NBA Draft Presented by State Farm

Commissioner Adam Silver, Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum to Appear in Studio to Announce Selections

Ben Cafardo

ESPN and the NBA today announced that ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios will host the virtual 2020 NBA Draft presented by State Farm on Wednesday, November 18, at 7 p.m. ET. The event will air live on ESPN, ESPN Radio and the ESPN App. This is the first NBA Draft to be held at ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios.

Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will appear in studio at ESPN to announce the selections for the first and second rounds, respectively. Select draftees, including many of the potential top picks, will appear virtually.

More information, including commentator assignments and coverage details, will be announced soon.

