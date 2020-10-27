ESPN’s Monday Night Football Bears-Rams Matchup Averages 10.5 Million Viewers

MNF Finishes as Most-Watched Telecast, ESPN Most-Watched Network across All Television on Monday

Averaged 11.6 Million Viewers For Majority of Game

ESPN’s Monday Night Football presentation of the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (8 p.m. ET) generated an audience of 10,501,000 viewers, despite a fourth-quarter lead of 21 points by the home team on their way to a 24-10 victory. ESPN’s audience averaged more 11,600,000 viewers for the majority of the game (8:45-10:30 p.m.), a timeframe in which the Rams scored 17 unanswered points following the Bears lone offensive-scoring drive.

Despite the lopsided score heading into the fourth quarter, Monday Night Football was the most-watched telecast and ESPN was the most-watched network (broadcast or cable) in primetime among households, viewers and all key demos (M18-34, M18-49, M25-54, P18-34, P18-49 and P25-54). The audience was 338,000 viewers shy of last year’s Week 7 MNF matchup between the Patriots and Jets (10,839,000 viewers).

Season-to-date, ESPN’s Monday Night Football telecasts are averaging 11,160,000 viewers per game (eight games), within arm’s reach of last year’s viewership at the same time (11,479,000 viewers).

Locally, Chicago was the No. 1 market, generating a 26.9 local rating across ESPN and local affiliate WLS. The complete top 10 of markets available:

Top Markets Available

Rank Market Local Rating 1 Chicago 26.9* 2 San Diego 12.0 3 Milwaukee 10.7 4 Los Angeles 10.6* 5 Kansas City 9.4 6 Las Vegas 9.3 7 Philadelphia 8.9 8 San Francisco 8.7 9 Indianapolis 8.6 10 Sacramento 8.5

*Includes ESPN and local affiliate rating

Tom Brady Heads North to Play New York Giants; Makes Monday Night Football Debut as a Buccaneer

Tom Brady makes his Monday Night Football debut as a Buccaneer as Tampa heads north to play the New York Giants on November 2 (8 p.m.). Tampa is 5-2 on the season, having won five of their last six games. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is seeking his first Monday Night Football victory. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will have the call.

Please note: 2020 Nielsen numbers now include out-of-home reporting. Day-after reporting only includes a portion of the overall streaming audience. More metrics are available in the subsequent days following an event.

