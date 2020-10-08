UPDATE: ESPN’s College Football Week 6 Schedule
Due to Hurricane Delta approaching the Gulf Coast, ESPN has updated its television schedule for Week 6 action.
Missouri vs. No. 17 LSU will move to noon ET on Saturday, with the game now being played on SEC Network Alternate and the ESPN App. The matchup is moving from Baton Rouge, La. to Columbia, Mo., and LSU will remain the home team. Viewers can locate SEC Network Alternate on their cable provider here. The game will re-air immediately on SEC Network at 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty will shift from ESPNU to ESPN2 on Saturday, remaining at noon. Coastal Carolina at No. 23 Louisiana will move to Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and will take place of the postponed Appalachian State at Georgia Southern game on ESPN.
Due to the above schedule changes, Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn will move from SEC Network to ESPN, staying at 4 p.m., and No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss will shift from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and will remain on ESPN.
In addition to the main telecast on ESPN for No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M at noon on Saturday, ESPN is adding the AT&T 5G SkyCast viewing option to ESPNU. A popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays, this unique angle has long been one of ESPN’s alternate viewing options and features the natural sounds of the game.
ESPN’s week 6 schedule, including the updated games, can be found below and this release will be updated in real time on ESPNPressRoom.com. Updated games are italicized and in red.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Talent
|Network
|Thu, Oct 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Tulane at Houston
Bob Wischusen, Mike Golic, Jr., Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Fri, Oct 9
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Georgia Tech
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Eric Wood
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 10
|Noon
|No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Jerry Punch
|ABC
|No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M
Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe
|ESPN/ESPNU
|Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty
Mike Couzens, Jay Walker, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport
|SEC Network
|Missouri vs. No. 17 LSU (Columbia, Mo.)
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich
|SEC Network Alternate
|NC State at Virginia
Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George
|ACC Network
|12:30 p.m.
|Duke at Syracuse
|ESPN3
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Paul Carcaterra
|ABC
|UTSA at No. 15 BYU
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2
|Central Arkansas at Arkansas State
|ESPN3
|Texas State at Troy
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN
|Middle Tennessee at Florida International
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|Pittsburgh at Boston College
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs
|ACC Network
|Missouri vs. No. 17 LSU (Columbia, Mo.)
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich
|SEC Network
(re-air)
|7 p.m.
|East Carolina at South Florida
Lincoln Rose, Stan Routt
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Allison Williams
|ABC
|No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss
TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
|ESPN
|UTEP at Louisiana Tech
Dave O’Brien, Mike Golic, Sr., Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN2
|Mississippi State at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Charlotte at North Texas
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at No. 23 Louisiana
|ESPN
Note: Not all digital games are exclusive