UPDATE: ESPN’s College Football Week 6 Schedule

Due to Hurricane Delta approaching the Gulf Coast, ESPN has updated its television schedule for Week 6 action.

Missouri vs. No. 17 LSU will move to noon ET on Saturday, with the game now being played on SEC Network Alternate and the ESPN App. The matchup is moving from Baton Rouge, La. to Columbia, Mo., and LSU will remain the home team. Viewers can locate SEC Network Alternate on their cable provider here. The game will re-air immediately on SEC Network at 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty will shift from ESPNU to ESPN2 on Saturday, remaining at noon. Coastal Carolina at No. 23 Louisiana will move to Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and will take place of the postponed Appalachian State at Georgia Southern game on ESPN.

Due to the above schedule changes, Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn will move from SEC Network to ESPN, staying at 4 p.m., and No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss will shift from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and will remain on ESPN.

In addition to the main telecast on ESPN for No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M at noon on Saturday, ESPN is adding the AT&T 5G SkyCast viewing option to ESPNU. A popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays, this unique angle has long been one of ESPN’s alternate viewing options and features the natural sounds of the game.

ESPN’s week 6 schedule, including the updated games, can be found below and this release will be updated in real time on ESPNPressRoom.com. Updated games are italicized and in red.

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network Thu, Oct 8 7:30 p.m. Tulane at Houston

Bob Wischusen, Mike Golic, Jr., Kris Budden ESPN Fri, Oct 9 7 p.m. Louisville at Georgia Tech

Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Eric Wood ESPN Sat, Oct 10 Noon No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Jerry Punch ABC No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M

Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPNU Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty

Mike Couzens, Jay Walker, Taylor Davis ESPN2 South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport SEC Network Missouri vs. No. 17 LSU (Columbia, Mo.)

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich SEC Network Alternate NC State at Virginia

Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George ACC Network 12:30 p.m. Duke at Syracuse ESPN3 3:30 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Paul Carcaterra ABC UTSA at No. 15 BYU

Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 Central Arkansas at Arkansas State ESPN3 Texas State at Troy ESPN3 4 p.m. Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Lauren Sisler ESPN Middle Tennessee at Florida International

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman ESPNU Pittsburgh at Boston College

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs ACC Network Missouri vs. No. 17 LSU (Columbia, Mo.)

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich SEC Network

(re-air) 7 p.m. East Carolina at South Florida

Lincoln Rose, Stan Routt ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Allison Williams ABC No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss

TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones ESPN UTEP at Louisiana Tech

Dave O’Brien, Mike Golic, Sr., Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN2 Mississippi State at Kentucky

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. Charlotte at North Texas

Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer ESPNU Wed, Oct 14 7:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina at No. 23 Louisiana ESPN

Note: Not all digital games are exclusive