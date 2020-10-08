UPDATE: ESPN’s College Football Week 6 Schedule

Due to Hurricane Delta approaching the Gulf Coast, ESPN has updated its television schedule for Week 6 action.

Missouri vs. No. 17 LSU will move to noon ET on Saturday, with the game now being played on SEC Network Alternate and the ESPN App. The matchup is moving from Baton Rouge, La. to Columbia, Mo., and LSU will remain the home team. Viewers can locate SEC Network Alternate on their cable provider here. The game will re-air immediately on SEC Network at 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty will shift from ESPNU to ESPN2 on Saturday, remaining at noon. Coastal Carolina at No. 23 Louisiana will move to Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and will take place of the postponed Appalachian State at Georgia Southern game on ESPN.

Due to the above schedule changes, Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn will move from SEC Network to ESPN, staying at 4 p.m., and No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss will shift from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and will remain on ESPN.

In addition to the main telecast on ESPN for No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M at noon on Saturday, ESPN is adding the AT&T 5G SkyCast viewing option to ESPNU. A popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays, this unique angle has long been one of ESPN’s alternate viewing options and features the natural sounds of the game.

ESPN’s week 6 schedule, including the updated games, can be found below and this release will be updated in real time on ESPNPressRoom.com. Updated games are italicized and in red.

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network
Thu, Oct 8 7:30 p.m. Tulane at Houston
Bob Wischusen, Mike Golic, Jr., Kris Budden		 ESPN
Fri, Oct 9 7 p.m. Louisville at Georgia Tech
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Eric Wood		 ESPN
Sat, Oct 10 Noon No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Jerry Punch		 ABC
No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M
Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe		 ESPN/ESPNU
Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty
Mike Couzens, Jay Walker, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport		 SEC Network
Missouri vs. No. 17 LSU (Columbia, Mo.)
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich		 SEC Network Alternate
NC State at Virginia
Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George		 ACC Network
12:30 p.m. Duke at Syracuse ESPN3
3:30 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Paul Carcaterra		 ABC
UTSA at No. 15 BYU
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN2
Central Arkansas at Arkansas State ESPN3
Texas State at Troy ESPN3
4 p.m. Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN
Middle Tennessee at Florida International
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman		 ESPNU
Pittsburgh at Boston College
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs		 ACC Network
Missouri vs. No. 17 LSU (Columbia, Mo.)
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich		 SEC Network
(re-air)
7 p.m. East Carolina at South Florida
Lincoln Rose, Stan Routt		 ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Allison Williams		 ABC
No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss
TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones		 ESPN
UTEP at Louisiana Tech
Dave O’Brien, Mike Golic, Sr., Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN2
Mississippi State at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
8 p.m. Charlotte at North Texas
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer		 ESPNU
Wed, Oct 14 7:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina at No. 23 Louisiana ESPN

