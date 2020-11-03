2020 GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase Tips Off with Tripleheader on November 12

Emoni Bates, Chet Holmgren, Mikey Williams, Jaden Hardy, Amari Bailey and M.J. Rice Headline a Star-studded Night

The 2020 GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase tips off on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. ET, with a tripleheader on ESPN2, featuring elite teams from six states and some of the top talent in the country.

In Game 1, sophomore phenom Mikey Williams and Lake Norman Christian travel to historic Turner Gymnasium at Oak Hill Academy. Game 2 features a battle of No. 1 prospects with No. 1 ranked senior Chet Holmgren (Team Sizzle) taking on the No. 1 junior Emoni Bates (Ypsi Prep). In Game 3, No. 3 junior Amari Bailey leads CBC against Air Nado and No. 4 senior Jaden Hardy.

“This tripleheader has an abundance of talent, with ESPN-ranked players on every team,” said Paul Biancardi, ESPN national recruiting director. “All eyes will be on the matchup between the two No. 1 prospects in senior Chet Holmgren and junior Emoni Bates; an early season heavyweight affair with Holmgren the top prospect in the class of 2021 and Bates the top overall prospect in high school basketball regardless of class.”

Matchups

Includes each team’s top recruits ranked in the ESPN 100 (class of 2021), ESPN 60 (class of 2022) and ESPN 25 (class of 2023):

7 p.m. (from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Lake Norman Christian (Huntersville, N.C.): No. 3 sophomore Mikey Williams

at

Oak Hill Academy: No. 10 junior M.J. Rice

8:30 p.m. (from Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Team Sizzle (Minneapolis, Minnesota): No. 1 senior Chet Holmgren

vs.

Ypsi Prep (Ypsilanti, Michigan): No. 1 junior Emoni Bates (Michigan State commit), No. 18 junior Dillon Hunter and No. 67 senior Jaden Akins (Michigan State commit)

10 p.m. (North Valley Christian Academy in Phoenix, Ariz.)

Air Nado (Henderson, Nev.): No. 4 senior Jaden Hardy, No. 42 senior Frankie Collins (Michigan)

vs.

CBC (Chatsworth, Calif.): No. 3 junior Amari Bailey, No. 39 junior Chance Westry and No. 24 sophomore Bronny James

*All times listed are Eastern Standard Time on ESPN2

Who’s Next:

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase, including highlights and exclusive behind the scenes content, follow @whosnexths on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

